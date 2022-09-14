Construction worker shot, killed in Brooklyn

NYPD searching for suspect after deadly shooting in Brooklyn 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a construction worker was shot and killed in East New York .

It happened just before noon Wednesday at the NYCHA Boulevard Houses.

A gunman reportedly walked up to the victim and fired eight shots at point-blank range.

The victim, a man in his 30s who was on break from his job at the time, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say the gunman took off in a silver sedan.

The motive is unknown at this time.