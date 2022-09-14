ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide in Adams County

By Lane Ball
WDTN
 2 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this happened.

Deputies say they found the man’s vehicle approximately 15 minutes later at the State Route 32 and State Route 41 intersection. According to the sheriff, when an officer pulled his cruiser in front of him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot himself.

West Virginia man charged for alleged ‘terroristic threats’ against physician

No names are being released at this time, the sheriff says. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
