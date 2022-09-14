ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bailey Blasts Pritzker At Scene Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Chicago

(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame Governor Pritzker for Chicago’s gun violence. The state senator blasted his opponent yesterday at the site of a deadly shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park the night before. Bailey claimed Pritzker doesn’t care enough about violence in Black communities. When asked how he would improve conditions on the South and West sides of the city, Bailey said he would repeal the criminal justice reform law the Safe-T Act.
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires

CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
He lives in a hellhole highrise

He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
Lightfoot testifies for more funding to have Chicago's lead water lines removed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to get more money for Chicago to remove its lead water lines. She's testifying Thursday along with other Great Lakes mayors at a federal field hearing on the Infrastructure Act.The hearing on lead line removal and water equity in Great Lake cities is being held in Milwaukee.The panel includes federal and state officials who decide how the money from the Infrastructure Act gets distributed.
