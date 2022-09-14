Read full article on original website
Chicago PD officer, sergeant charged in Pilsen shooting that wounded unarmed man, CCSA Kim Foxx says
"We cannot ignore or stand by acts of unprovoked violence, even at the hands of those who are sworn to serve and protect our community," Foxx said.
wjol.com
Bailey Blasts Pritzker At Scene Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Chicago
(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame Governor Pritzker for Chicago’s gun violence. The state senator blasted his opponent yesterday at the site of a deadly shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park the night before. Bailey claimed Pritzker doesn’t care enough about violence in Black communities. When asked how he would improve conditions on the South and West sides of the city, Bailey said he would repeal the criminal justice reform law the Safe-T Act.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
Downtown crime: 2 men shot in Chicago Loop minutes apart
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in downtown Chicago's Loop just minutes apart early Saturday morning. Police say a 32-year-old man was in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Waker Drive when a red sedan drove by firing shots around 1:08 a.m. The victim was...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
2 Chicago cops charged in Pilsen shooting, victim sues sergeant
Two Chicago police officers are facing charges in connection with an on-duty shooting earlier this summer in Pilsen that left two people wounded, one of them critically.
Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July
Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires
CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
wlsam.com
Deputy Mayor Gottreich: Transparency is Important to Everyone in the City of Chicago
John Howell speaks with Elena Gottreich, Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. She says that CPD Reform is making progress since the consent decree. With several examples of new policies and actions, she speaks about how the CPD has grown and changed in a positive way.
NBC Chicago
Darren Bailey Reveals He's Currently Living in Chicago After Calling City a ‘Hellhole'
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed that he has established a residence in the city. Bailey, who has repeatedly referred to the city as a “hellhole” and did so again during a press availability Tuesday, told reporters...
Chicago's police oversight agency celebrates 5 years of service
The oversight agency oversees Chicago police accountability by conducting thorough investigations, providing transparency and building trust with the community.
fox32chicago.com
Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking press credentials: 'Chilling effect on all reporters'
A Chicago reporter who filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot for revoking his press credentials accused the city of trying to silence him after a series of contentious exchanges with the mayor's office where he repeatedly questioned her "failures in performance." The suit, filed by journalist William...
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
wdbr.com
He lives in a hellhole highrise
He now says “The Purge” is alive and well in Chicago – referring to a movie thriller in which – for one day a year – it’s okay for anybody to kill anybody else. And now, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), is a part-time resident of Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago taxpayers to pay $15M to family of mother of 6 killed in high-speed police chase
CHICAGO - Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020 after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of...
Lightfoot testifies for more funding to have Chicago's lead water lines removed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to get more money for Chicago to remove its lead water lines. She's testifying Thursday along with other Great Lakes mayors at a federal field hearing on the Infrastructure Act.The hearing on lead line removal and water equity in Great Lake cities is being held in Milwaukee.The panel includes federal and state officials who decide how the money from the Infrastructure Act gets distributed.
Man, 31, critically injured in Chicago shooting near Wrigley field, CPD says
Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a shooting near Wrigley Field Thursday night.
