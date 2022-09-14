ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Why Lauren German Left the Show After Just 2 Seasons

One of the great things about television is that, unlike movies, you’re presented with a new addition to the story every week – sometimes every day. The various twists and turns of any given show can stretch on for years, even decades. And while part of the appeal is not knowing what’s going to happen next, you always have a rough idea of what to expect from your favorite series.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What’s next for Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire season 11?

There is no Firehouse 51 without Wallace Boden. What is next for Eamonn Walker’s character in Chicago Fire season 11? Will he still be around?. The key art for Chicago Fire season 11 is out, and it makes one thing clear. Eamonn Walker’s Wallace Boden is definitely returning. We didn’t think anything otherwise, but there is always that collective sigh of relief when we learn our favorite characters are coming back.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Lee Soffer
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
FanSided

Chicago PD: What does Halstead’s exit mean for Upton?

Chicago PD is gearing up for big changes. The long-running police procedural has confirmed that one of its main characters, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), will be leaving after season 10. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have followed the character’s story for a decade, but it’s going to be even tougher on his onscreen wife, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Chicago Med#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Chicago Fire#Shooting#Television Series#Violent Crime#Nbc#Exit Chicago P D#Wolf Entertainment
Us Weekly

One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?

Revolving door! The One Chicago franchise is known for its frequent exits at this point, but Sophia Bush, Monica Raymund, Colin Donnell and more stars have not slowed down since walking away from Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. The One Tree Hill alum, for one, spoke out about her departure from Chicago P.D. after season 4. “I realized that as […]
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

Chicago P.D. Star Breaks Silence on Jesse Lee Soffer's Shocking Exit

The world of Chicago P.D. is about to get a surprising upset in this upcoming season, with the news that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show in Season 10. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. Along the way, Soffer's portrayal of Halstead became a bonafide fan favorite, in part thanks to his romance with Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton. In a recent post to her social media, Spiridakos broke her silence on Soffer's upcoming exit, and thanked her onscreen husband for his "kindness... guidance... and friendship."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Speaks Out About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit

We’re just a few weeks away from the hotly anticipated 10th season premiere of the hit TV show Chicago PD, but fans are disappointed after learning star Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving the show after 10 seasons as Detective Jay Halstead. His co-stars have all been taking to their social media accounts to pay tributes to their friend before his exit. Including one of his on-screen cohorts, Marina Squerciati, also known as Officer Kim Burgess.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Man Injured In West Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy