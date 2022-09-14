Read full article on original website
cupertinotoday.com
Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend
It’s that time of year again: this weekend the Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival, or Fiesta de Artes, returns. Since 1971, the Los Gatos community has gathered at this event to enjoy art, music, fine wine, and food. This will mark the 50th year of the local festival. The weekend is expected to attract about 20,000 attendees.
SJ Bark in the Park festival promises doggone good fun for attendees on two legs … or four
Diego, a whippet/border collie mix, runs at breakneck speed, jumping four barriers in a row, snatching a ball and triumphantly delivering it to his handler. He’s practicing for a demonstration at Bark in the Park, a dogfest happening Saturday in downtown San Jose. The demonstration is one of many...
milpitasbeat.com
Middle Eastern and Greek Food Festival happening in Milpitas on September 17-18
The Middle Eastern and Greek Food Festival will be happening in Milpitas this weekend, on September 17 and 18. Located outside of the St. James Orthodox Church at 195 N. Main Street, the festival will feature live music, dance performances, food vendors, and games for kids to play. The last...
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
everythingsouthcity.com
FoodieLand Asian Night Market to Take Place at San Mateo County Event Center Sept 23-25th
The San Mateo County Event Center & Fair will host FoodieLand Night Market this September. The market is a three-day, foodie inspired, multi – cultural food and entertainment event that includes over 150 vendors, a variety of amazing foods, games, and entertainment for the entire family. FoodieLand is an...
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 events we’re excited about this autumn
Keep your calendar full through November with these Peninsula happenings. Fall always has big shoes to fill. Coming in on the heels of a season synonymous with sunshine, vacations and outdoor activities, autumn signals the start of the school year and days that are increasingly shorter and colder. But longtime...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!
In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel.
A notice by the entrance of Mi Tierra went up in late August, informing customers that the Seaside market and taqueria would close Aug. 29 for a months-long renovation, and would not reopen until sometime next spring. Mi Tierra is owned by Luis Prado Yepez and his family, who bought...
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: College student says new SJ apartment was not ready for residents; management responds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A college student in San Jose is speaking out after a rocky start at a new off-campus residential building. Kaliya Mendez shared video of water leaking inside a bathroom within her housing unit. It isn't the sight she and her boyfriend were expecting as they moved into a brand new housing building, ahead of a new school year.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
Five hospitalized in Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Fire crews said […]
