Campbell, CA

cupertinotoday.com

Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend

It’s that time of year again: this weekend the Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival, or Fiesta de Artes, returns. Since 1971, the Los Gatos community has gathered at this event to enjoy art, music, fine wine, and food. This will mark the 50th year of the local festival. The weekend is expected to attract about 20,000 attendees.
LOS GATOS, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished

An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
GILROY, CA
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary...
EDUCATION
KRON4 News

Five hospitalized in Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Fire crews said […]
ANTIOCH, CA

