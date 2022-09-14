Athlete of the Week: Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila wins ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week award for Week 3.

After a tough road loss to No. 5 ranked (5A) Tascosa in Week 2, the Rebels returned home firing on all cylinders, especially under center. Davila, a four-star quarterback as just a junior, had an outstanding night in the air.

In just one half of football, Davila completed 87% of his passes (20 for 23) for a total of 359 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target was senior receiver Deonta Sonnier, who caught three of those passing touchdowns.

The Rebels now look ahead to Steele High School from Cibolo, a suburb of San Antonio. Legacy hosts the Knights on Friday at Astound Communications Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

