Midland, TX

Athlete of the Week: Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila

By Kayler Smith
 2 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila wins ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week award for Week 3.

After a tough road loss to No. 5 ranked (5A) Tascosa in Week 2, the Rebels returned home firing on all cylinders, especially under center. Davila, a four-star quarterback as just a junior, had an outstanding night in the air.

In just one half of football, Davila completed 87% of his passes (20 for 23) for a total of 359 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target was senior receiver Deonta Sonnier, who caught three of those passing touchdowns.

The Rebels now look ahead to Steele High School from Cibolo, a suburb of San Antonio. Legacy hosts the Knights on Friday at Astound Communications Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Chaps sweep in conference opener

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In their 2022 conference opener the Midland College Lady Chaparrals hosted the Clarendon College Bulldogs and in dominating fashion, the Lady Chaparrals complete a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), improving their win streak to four games and their overall record to 8-5. Their next game will be in Hobbs, New Mexico […]
Football giving coach a reason to stay

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In 2005, the Forsan Buffaloes current head coach, Jason Phillips, actually took a job at Forsan as their baseball head coach. Little did he know, he would make a transition to keep him in Buffalo country for almost 20 years. Phillips said the move from coaching in Big Spring to taking […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Compass squeaks by Iraan at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Compass Cougars hosted the Iraan Braves at Ratliff Stadium for a Friday night showdown. After taking a one-score lead into halftime, the Cougars held on against the Braves, winning 14-13. Compass is now 2-1 on the season after bouncing back from a Week 1 loss. Iraan takes their first loss […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews dominates both sides to defeat Greenwood

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs return home with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. Three turnovers in the first half helped the Mustangs to a 26-10 victory of the Greenwood Rangers. Ashton Galvan started at quarterback for his second consecutive week for Andrews with three touchdowns against Greenwood. Andrews moves […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy’s offense, special teams lead Rebels to big win

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels (2-1) bounced back in a big way after their first loss knocking off the Abilene Eagles (1-2), their old district rival, 56-20. Quarterback Marcos Davila completed 20 of 23 pass attempts for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Deonta Sonnier caught nine passes, including three touchdowns, […]
Bowie’s F.R.O.G program already making a difference

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Bowie Middle School’s new F.R.O.G. program stands for “Friendly, Resourceful, On-Campus, Guardians,” and organizers say it’s already hopping along to an awesome start. Bowie Principal Amy Russell says the new program is all about providing even more positive role models on campus that can lift student spirits. “We do know that […]
