Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions
Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Linda Marzullo sees the need, and works to fill it
For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition. The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.
You can meet the folks who farm your food at fourth Santa Barbara County Farm Day
This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day. That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet...
Santa Barbara brings back 'Boo at the Zoo' event after two-year break
The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.
Children seriously injured in crash on Hwy 1 near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Three juveniles, including one infant, suffered major injuries Friday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Four adults suffered moderate injuries and another suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 9:30 a.m., Fire Department spokesman...
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
Power Rankings: Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Mission Prep have chance to take top spot with big league games Friday
Call this the calm before the storm. There was barely any movement atop The Power Rankings this week, despite No. 1 St. Joseph falling on the road at Newbury Park last Friday. The top six teams remain the same, though, with league play starting, expect the rankings to look completely different in seven days.
Photos: Righetti hosts Paso Robles in league opener
This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
College football: Hancock and Cal Poly resume non-conference play
There's some non-conference football on the agenda for two of the area's college teams. Hancock and Cal Poly will both be on the road Saturday as the Bulldogs travel to Cerritos for a junior college game and Cal Poly is off to South Dakota for a non-conference FCS game. Hancock...
Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play
