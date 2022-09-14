For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition. The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.

