ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Solvang to consider construction moratorium due to drought conditions

Solvang City Council members Monday requested a construction moratorium in the face of drought conditions. The issue will be placed on their agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting for public input and council action. “You’ve heard already here, and if you’ve been listening to the planning commission you’ve probably been...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Linda Marzullo sees the need, and works to fill it

For many in the Santa Ynez Valley, volunteering is part of the lifestyle. For third-generation valley resident Linda Marzullo, it’s also a family tradition. The Santa Ynez Valley 2022 Woman of the Year recalls selling candy as a child when her mother, Carolynn Petersen — who was Woman of the Year in 2006 — screened films at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. Marzullo joined her mother in elder visits and other volunteer efforts throughout childhood before taking on her own volunteer projects.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solvang, CA
Local
California Government
Solvang, CA
Government
City
Santa Ynez, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara brings back 'Boo at the Zoo' event after two-year break

The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande

Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Clarke
syvnews.com

Photos: Righetti hosts Paso Robles in league opener

This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Paso Robles routs Righetti to open up Mountain League play

This one belied the rankings. Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy