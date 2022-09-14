ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist

Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Edge Higher in Quiet Session

Stocks managed to eke out gains on light volume Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech later this week. The Fed chief will speak at the central bank's annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday morning. And until he does,...
CNBC

FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’

FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
CNBC

These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.

New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
Benzinga

FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
CNBC

Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Benzinga

Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes

(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
TheStreet

JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy

Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session

U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
msn.com

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
Motley Fool

Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week

Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
