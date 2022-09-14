Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. For the week, the...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist
Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?
Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Markets Edge Higher in Quiet Session
Stocks managed to eke out gains on light volume Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech later this week. The Fed chief will speak at the central bank's annual policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday morning. And until he does,...
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
CNBC
These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FedEx, Texas Instruments And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. FedEx Corp FDX issued preliminary results. The company said it now expects first-quarter revenue of approximately $23.2 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings to be around $3.44 per share. FedEx has withdrawn its fiscal year 2023 earnings forecast. The company expects business conditions to weaken further in the second quarter. FedEx shares dipped 16.6% to $170.90 in the after-hours trading session.
CNBC
Cramer: Here's why I bought 2-year Treasurys for my personal portfolio
CNBC's Jim Cramer told his Investing Club members Thursday that he personally bought 2-year Treasury notes — because for the first time in a really long time, the yields are more competitive with stock returns, especially when factoring in the risk-free nature of government-backed bonds. Before we get any...
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Benzinga
Global Recession Fears Rise As FedEx Reports Lower Global Shipping Volumes
(Friday Market Open) U.S. equity futures were pointing to another down day ahead of the market open, which has the S&P 500 futures retracing the entire rally that opened the month of September and testing the August lows. Potential Market Movers. It’s been a heavy week for economic reports with...
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
Yen rallies vs dollar after BOJ rate check, hints on intervention, U.S. PPI data
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose 1% against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a rate check in possible preparation for currency intervention, while investors digested U.S. producer prices data.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session
U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
Stock Market Today - 9/12: Stocks End Higher Amid Dollar Retreat With Inflation Data In Focus
Stocks finished higher Monday, extending gains for Wall Street after its first weekly advance in over a month, as a sliding U.S. dollar added to global risk appetite. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked 1% lower from Friday's closing levels to trade at a two-week low of 107.942 in overnight dealing.
msn.com
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
CNBC
Cramer says investors should remain calm after FedEx’s bad quarter but brace for more economic pain
CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to panic after FedEx's worse-than-expected first quarter. The "Mad Money" host's warning comes after FedEx reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street expectations, citing a decline in global shipment volumes, while announcing aggressive cost-cutting measures. Shares of the company tumbled...
US stocks drop as FedEx's warning highlights recession concerns before the Fed's next rate hike
US stocks dropped Friday, heading toward a second straight decline. The major indexes were in line for weekly losses of more than 2% each. FedEx shares were hit hard after the logistics company issued a profit warning and pulled guidance. US stocks fell Friday as FedEx's dreary outlook flashed a...
Motley Fool
Why Western Digital Is Down 13.8% This Week
Management gave a negative update at a recent investor conference. Higher-than-expected inflation is stirring fears of a recession, which isn't good for cyclical stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0