Novato, CA

Update: Brush fire near Marin Country Club in Novato contained

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

NOVATO -- Fire crews are responding to a brush fire burning in Novato near the Marin Country Club that has triggered some evacuations in the area.

According to authorities, the brush fire burning in the open space near the country club was first reported at around 4 p.m. and went to a second alarm.

Novato police were doing some door-to-door evacuations along Olympia Way and on the 500 block of Country Club Drive.

Crews have reportedly stopped the forward spread of the fire. Novato police confirmed that the fire had been contained at around 4:20 p.m. No additional evacuations were anticipated.

