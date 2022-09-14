ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement

ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
How Much Is The Average Home In Atlanta Worth?

Home prices in Atlanta, Georgia have been rising steadily over the last 24 months. In areas that used to have $10,000 properties just 10 years ago, gentrification has quickly shot prices through the roof. You may be curious to know how much an average Atlanta home costs in the current...
Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note

CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing

Columbia Residential hosted a grand opening this week for  Columbia at Capitol View, a historic apartment complex newly renovated for affordable housing in Southwest Atlanta. Located near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, the Art Deco-style Capitol View Apartments were originally built in 1948 for World War II veterans and their families. Comprised of 120 one […] The post Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
