Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
fox5atlanta.com
Student will receive nearly $3 million in accident settlement
ATLANTA - A lawyer for a Georgia Tech student said in a lawsuit that his client suffered a serious injury on his bike. He was in a designated bike path when a trucker, who did not see him, struck the senior who was in the aerospace program. That 22-year-old suffered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
$1.1B Midtown Union opens with high-end offices, apartments, hotel
Midtown Union, a project by global insurer MetLife estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, began to open this summer along Spring and West Peachtree streets.
atlantafi.com
How Much Is The Average Home In Atlanta Worth?
Home prices in Atlanta, Georgia have been rising steadily over the last 24 months. In areas that used to have $10,000 properties just 10 years ago, gentrification has quickly shot prices through the roof. You may be curious to know how much an average Atlanta home costs in the current...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Students shift towards tech and trade schools; Atlanta companies are taking note
CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A growing number of young people are ditching college degrees for trade or tech schools, and the job market here in Atlanta is taking notice. Big companies are no longer requiring a college degree, which is saving college students money and it’s directly benefiting technical schools like Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston. Enrollment this semester is up a 12-percent from last fall.
120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation
Affordable housing developer Columbia Residential on Wednesday held a grand opening for Columbia at Capitol View.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Was the shutdown of an Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant racially motivated?
In 2017, Atlanta’s Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant filed a lawsuit against Dekalb County, stating that the restaurant’s shutdown violated the company's constitutional rights to equal protection. Five years later, 11th Circuit judges are deciding wether or not that was the case, and if business can be the victim racially-motivated discrimination.
Atlanta’s Rappers Are Getting Into Politics. It’s Not Sitting Well With Everyone.
Critics argue that it looks a lot like the old-fashioned dynamic of rich folks meddling in city politics to further their own interests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing
Columbia Residential hosted a grand opening this week for Columbia at Capitol View, a historic apartment complex newly renovated for affordable housing in Southwest Atlanta. Located near the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, the Art Deco-style Capitol View Apartments were originally built in 1948 for World War II veterans and their families. Comprised of 120 one […] The post Historic Capitol View apartments reopen after renovation for affordable housing appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
CBS 46
Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market opens applications
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market has opened applications to help determine what communities it will serve this fall. The market will serve several Fulton communities from Oct. 18 to Nov. 17, with priority given to food deserts. It was created to educate people living in those communities about the importance of fresh produce and provide them with fresh produce.
Atlanta Medical Center protesters hopeful as mayor, governor shift focus towards transition
ATLANTA — Protesters gathered outside the Atlanta Medical Center on Tuesday evening, demanding answers from Wellstar about the closure. But for workers, they’re resigned to the fact that two months from now, they will have to find work somewhere else. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
DeKalb County re-opens pandemic rent relief program
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County announced it is reopening the county’s program to provide relief to tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition has distributed $52.8 million for rent and utilities to almost 4,900 DeKalb families, according to a news release. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
CBS 46
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders to announce $100 million+ to expand Grady
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp, along with DeKalb and Fulton county political leaders, will announce Thursday a cash infusion of more than $100 million to expand bed capacity at Grady Memorial Hospital. The announcement comes after Wellstar Health System announced earlier this month it is closing Atlanta Medical...
Comments / 0