CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.

The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.

The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.

The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has an 11-point lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The economy, inflation and abortion will be key topics on the minds of voters when they go to the polls in November. For deeper insight and a breakdown of the poll numbers, KDKA Anchor Ken Rice talked with CBS News Executive Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto.

When voters go to the polls in November, one of the top issues on their minds will be the economy . So, how might that impact voters here in Pennsylvania?

The poll also took a deeper look into the authenticity and likeability of each candidate. Salvanto is breaking down those numbers.

