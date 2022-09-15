ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz

 2 days ago

Fetterman and Oz hit the campaign trail in eastern Pa. 01:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.

The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.

The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.

  Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here .
  To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here .

The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has an 11-point lead over state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The economy, inflation and abortion will be key topics on the minds of voters when they go to the polls in November. For deeper insight and a breakdown of the poll numbers, KDKA Anchor Ken Rice talked with CBS News Executive Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto.

When voters go to the polls in November, one of the top issues on their minds will be the economy . So, how might that impact voters here in Pennsylvania?

CBS News Battleground Tracker: The Economy 04:03

For more on how the hot-button issue of abortion will impact the vote, watch here.

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Abortion 03:54

The poll also took a deeper look into the authenticity and likeability of each candidate. Salvanto is breaking down those numbers.

WATCH: Authenticity

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Authenticity 04:21

WATCH: Likeability

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Candidate Likeability 03:34

Continue to follow KDKA and CBS News for continuing coverage of the upcoming midterms.

Comments / 14

DIANE Mitchell
3d ago

I wouldn't believe a CBS poll anymore than I would believe in ABC and NBC and msdnc CNN or any of the rest of this poor sad people who just follow the leader and the Democrats are there faithful leaders

Reply
4
Greg Hood
3d ago

A woman's right to choose, Birth. control, same sex marriage and other rights on the block. Thank you President Biden for cleaning up the DISASTER that was left to you! • Strongest Year for Economic Growth since 1984• Unemployment at 3.6% From 6.3% Jan. 2022 (fastest decline ever)• 7.9 Million Jobs Added - The Most in ANY Year.• U.S. GDP 5.7%. Double the Average since 1976.• Wages Up 5.6%• Deficit Down $1.3 Trillion. The Most in ANY Year.

Reply(6)
4
