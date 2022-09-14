Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Teen Dies After Broad Street Shooting in Hartford: Police
A teenager is dead and another person is injured after a double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford, police said. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 640 Broad St. just after 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter activation. “Upon arrival, they did locate...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Ledyard
A woman is dead and several others are injured after a multi-car crash in Ledyard Tuesday evening, according to police. Officials said they were called to a reported three-car crash with injuries on Route 12 at the intersection of Oakridge Drive at 4 p.m. Responding officers were told one of...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
NBC Connecticut
Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown
A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The...
NBC Connecticut
Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London
A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
NBC Connecticut
High School Evacuated in Waterbury After Bomb Threat
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Kennedy High School in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon. The anonymous threat was received just before 12:30 p.m., according to police. Officers responded to the school on Highland Avenue and are investigating the threat.
NBC Connecticut
Several People Arrested After Fight Breaks Out at Trumbull Mall: Police
Several people have been arrested after a fight broke out at the Trumbull Mall Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officials said they were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 4 p.m. to investigate a dispute. Responding officers learned that a fight had occurred and several people were arrested as a...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to an area hospital around 11 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police said the man in his 40s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe...
NBC Connecticut
Windsor Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Route 72 East in Plainville
A man from Windsor has died after a motorcycle crash on Route 72 east in Plainville over the weekend. State police said 47-year-old Kendell Alston was traveling on Route 72 eastbound near exit 3 shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday. While driving, Alston struck the guardrail barrier off the left...
NBC Connecticut
Route 9 Reopens After Serious Crash in Haddam
A crash closed Route 9 South in Haddam Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. between Exits 10 and 9, according to state police. A pickup truck crashed in the median of the highway, state police said. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries are not known.
NBC Connecticut
Emerge Career Creates Pipeline From Prison to the Workforce
A new program call Emerge Career is creating a pipeline from prison to the workforce. It provides truck driver training, helping people that are getting out of prison get on their feet, while also addressing Connecticut’s trucking shortage. For three formerly incarcerated people from New Haven, re-entering society proved...
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
NBC Connecticut
Cheshire Academy Football Continues to Prepare Players for the Next Level
Cheshire Academy football began its season on Saturday. The Cats have plenty of talent again this season and have sent dozens of athletes to Division I football programs. That continues this year with guys like Lavon Johnson, a lineman who is committed to the University of Maryland. Johnson said he...
NBC Connecticut
UHart Hopes to Have Enough Athletes to Compete Amid Move to Division III
Dr. Sharon Beverly likens it to being on a road without a map. As the Vice President of Athletics and Recreation at the University of Hartford, she’s been tasked with leading the change from Division I to Division III athletics, something just two schools have done before. “I only...
