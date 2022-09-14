ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Skydance surprisingly pulls the plug on Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Sting film after allegations arose about the true story it's based on

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Just six weeks before cameras were about to start rolling on Skydance's Dallas Sting starring Matthew McConaughey, the production has been abruptly shut down.

The project is based on the true story of a Dallas girls soccer team dubbed the Dallas Sting, who travelled to China in 1984 and beat some of the best teams from around the world.

Now the project has been fully scrapped, according to Deadline, after Skydance was made aware of allegations surrounding the true story the project was based on... which were apparently serious enough to warrant a full production shut-down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6j3M_0hvlbP6C00
Shut down: Just six weeks before cameras were about to start rolling on Skydance's Dallas Sting starring Matthew McConaughey, the production has been abruptly shut down

No details about the actual allegations put forth were given, though Skydance and the producers did investigate on their own and found the allegations serious enough to scrap the production.

The film was to be based on the true story of coach Bill Kinder (McConaughey), who lead a group of Dallas-area high school girls called the Dallas Sting to victory on an unprecedented international stage.

The story is set in 1984, when President Ronald Reagan was trying to improve relations with China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8wur_0hvlbP6C00
Allegations: No details about the actual allegations put forth were given, though Skydance and the producers did investigate on their own and found the allegations serious enough to scrap the production
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYRkY_0hvlbP6C00
Coach: The film was to be based on the true story of coach Bill Kinder (McConaughey), who lead a group of Dallas-area high school girls called the Dallas Sting to victory on an unprecedented international stage

China had invited the United States to send their national women's soccer team to participate in the first ever FIFA world championship tournament... though at the time, there was no official U.S. National Women's Soccer team.

The Dallas Sting - a team formed in the mid-1970s and named after the Robert Redford and Paul Newman movie - were selected to represent their country.

Kinder had no prior coaching experience before forming the team in the 1970s and he had to personally put over $85,000 on his credit cards to pay for the tickets to China for his team to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msD47_0hvlbP6C00
No experience: Kinder had no prior coaching experience before forming the team in the 1970s and he had to personally put over $85,000 on his credit cards to pay for the tickets to China for his team to play

While the team was expected to lose quite badly, they defeated teams from Australia, Japan, China and Italy in the championship game to win the tournament.

They were the first American team - male or female - to win an international soccer tournament, with the official US Women's National Soccer Team formed just a few years after the Dallas Sting's dominant performance.

Skydance and the producers are said to be very disappointed by the new developments and the shut-down since they think this is a story worth telling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pbu87_0hvlbP6C00
Disappointed: Skydance and the producers are said to be very disappointed by the new developments and the shut-down since they think this is a story worth telling

McConaughey was attached to star as Bill Kinder alongside Kaitlin Dever, who was set to play his daughter.

Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) was set to direct from a script by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Skydance and Berlanti Schachter Productions were producing and developing the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qq2GH_0hvlbP6C00
Daughter: McConaughey was attached to star as Bill Kinder alongside Kaitlin Dever, who was set to play his daughter

Comments / 5

Guest
1d ago

US can't afford to upset of china since they OWN us $ it's time to cast off our Masters again. Domari Nolo!

Reply
4
Rickey J
2d ago

I still don’t understand why it was shut down. Sounds like a good story. Maybe I missed something.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Awful Announcing

Matthew McConaughey soccer movie ‘Dallas Sting’ scrapped over ‘disturbing allegations’

A few months back it was announced that Matthew McConaughey would portray soccer coach Bill Kinder in “Dallas Sting,” the true story of a high school girls’ soccer team that traveled to China and defeated some of the best teams in the world. Just six weeks before production was set to start, however, the film has been scrapped over “disturbing allegations.”
SOCCER
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Poitras Slams Hillary Clinton’s Film Festival Appearances, Accuses Former Secretary of State of “Engaging in a Kind of Whitewashing”

Hillary Clinton’s fall festival tour generated plenty of bemusement and column inches, and those appearances have now come under fire from Venice’s latest Golden Lion winner. Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival, Laura Poitras — whose new doc, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, took home Venice’s top prize — said it was “alarming to see some of the most powerful people in the world, such as Hillary Clinton, walking the red carpet at Venice and at TIFF, and saying nothing about journalism,” a statement that prompted applause from the audience. More from The Hollywood ReporterIrene Papas, Greek Actress Who...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Sting
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Paul Newman
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#International Soccer
Daily Mail

Zac Efron steps out for the first time since addressing plastic surgery rumours as he attends The Greatest Beer Run Ever premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

Zac Efron has stepped out for the first time since addressing rumours he'd had plastic surgery, as he attended the premiere of his new film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday. The actor, 34, recently revealed that his dramatically different face was the result of a shattered jaw...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

602K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy