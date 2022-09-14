ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway, NJ

NJ.com

Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap

Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Sparta Township, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap

Walmer Orellana’s two first-half goals lifted Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in Plainsboro. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Praneel Pothukanuri. Arnav Menon and Arsh Batra combined to make 13 saves. Trenton (1-4) finished with nine shots on goal while...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippanny defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

Rishi Chablani and Caiden Llinas scored a goal in the second half to lift Parsippany past Kinnelon 3-1 in Parsippany. Parsippany (2-4) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half thanks to a score from David Ferriera before Ryan Borud sent the game into halftime tied at one. Yusef Qasemi finished...
KINNELON, NJ
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap

Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Teaneck - Girls soccer recap

Nadia Calatayud scored the only goal of the game to lead Paramus Catholic to a 1-0 win over Teaneck, in Paramus. Calatayud netted the goal in the second half off an assist by Erica Vasquez. Victoria Cavo made three saves to earn the shutout for Paramus Catholic (3-1). The N.J....
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest

It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side defeats Millburn - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Zuleta’s second-half goal proved to be enough as Newark East Side defeated Millburn 1-0 in Millburn to move to 4-0. Rui Rosete made three saves for Newark East Side. Newark East Side finished with nine shots on goal while Millburn (2-2) had three. The N.J. High School Sports...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex

The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

