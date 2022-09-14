Read full article on original website
Sparta over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Building a lead at half time proved to be the difference for Sparta, which notched a tight, 3-2 victory over Morris Knolls in a Saturday morning matinee in Sparta. Madison Campisi and Sophia Candeloro scored in the first half to help the Spartans build a 2-0 edge at the break. Ava Capeci added a goal in the third to reset the two-goal cushion after Morris Knolls’ Megan McGavin scored.
West Morris over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Maggie Thornton scored twice to lead West Morris to a 3-0 win over Morristown in Chester. Eliza Pickard added on a goal for West Morris (3-1). Cassidy Cornetta made three saves to earn the shutout. Valencia Julien made 13 saves for Morristown (3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey: Minnella scores twice as No. 5 West Essex shuts out No. 7 Moorestown
Adelaide Minnella scored twice to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Moorestown, in North Caldwell. The outcome kept West Essex unbeaten at 5-0 while Moorestown suffered its first loss to fall to 3-1. West Essex led 3-0 at the half. Abby...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Ocean Township over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Maddie Kirchner, Ally Walk, and Jordan Dobin all scored first half goals, helping propel Ocean Township to a 3-0 victory in Oakhurst on Saturday morning. Erica Pardon added an assist for the Spartans, who are now 4-1 on the season. Middletown North fell to 2-3 with the defeat. The N.J....
Field Hockey: Baker’s first goal lifts No. 10 Phillipsburg past No. 9 Warren Hills in OT
NOTE: This story will be updated later today with quotes. Phillipsburg has developed an unflappable mindset on the field.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Saturday, Sept. 17
No. 13 Tenafly 2, Dwight-Englewood 0 (25-18, 25-6) Germantown Academy (PA) 2, Cinnaminson 1 - Box Score. Germantown Academy (PA) 2, Cinnaminson 1 - Box Score.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Trenton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys soccer recap
Walmer Orellana’s two first-half goals lifted Trenton past West Windsor-Plainsboro North 2-1 in Plainsboro. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Praneel Pothukanuri. Arnav Menon and Arsh Batra combined to make 13 saves. Trenton (1-4) finished with nine shots on goal while...
Parsippanny defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
Rishi Chablani and Caiden Llinas scored a goal in the second half to lift Parsippany past Kinnelon 3-1 in Parsippany. Parsippany (2-4) jumped ahead 1-0 in the first half thanks to a score from David Ferriera before Ryan Borud sent the game into halftime tied at one. Yusef Qasemi finished...
Football: Geis throws for 300+ yards as Immaculata falls short to Holy Trinity (NY) in OT
Immaculata suffered a 45-42 overtime loss at the hands of Holy Trinity (NY) in Somerville. Holy Trinity won the game off a one-yard touchdown rush in the first overtime. Immaculata’s Will Grabko connected on a 19-yard field goal earlier in the extra period. Grabo also converted field goals of 40-yards and 24-yards i regulation.
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap
Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
Monroe over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Karly Winfough scored twice to lead Monroe to a 5-0 win over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Gracen Regan made three saves to earn a shutout for Monroe (4-1). Lauren Pascal, Meredith Artz, and Isabella Pawliczak each scored once in the win, while Dani Lovaglio recorded two assists. Jalaja Saireddy made...
Paramus Catholic over Teaneck - Girls soccer recap
Nadia Calatayud scored the only goal of the game to lead Paramus Catholic to a 1-0 win over Teaneck, in Paramus. Calatayud netted the goal in the second half off an assist by Erica Vasquez. Victoria Cavo made three saves to earn the shutout for Paramus Catholic (3-1). The N.J....
Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest
It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
Newark East Side defeats Millburn - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Zuleta’s second-half goal proved to be enough as Newark East Side defeated Millburn 1-0 in Millburn to move to 4-0. Rui Rosete made three saves for Newark East Side. Newark East Side finished with nine shots on goal while Millburn (2-2) had three. The N.J. High School Sports...
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
