Every time the South Hunterdon football team takes the field, it is fighting for respect. That comes when you play for the smallest public school in New Jersey. But the team, led by Head Coach Toby Jefferis, Defensive Coordinator Kyle Hart, as well as Chris Skolka, Brian Reilly, and Amy Somma, does not play like a team with just 27 players that dressed for Friday night’s clash with Middlesex. In fact, especially defensively, it looks more like the 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide that allowed just 8.2 points per game.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO