Congress & Courts

'Any other day': Fox's Jesse Watters confronts Lindsey Graham over timing of abortion bill

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Fox News host Jesse Watters confronted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on air over the timing of his bill to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks.

In the tense exchange, during which the senator raised his voice as he defended his actions, Watters pressed Graham to respond to Republicans who are "angry" at him for giving Democrats an "out" when they were faced with bad inflation numbers.

The senator said he has no apology, arguing he refuses to sit idly by while, in his view, the United States takes a stance on abortion as extreme as that in China and North Korea.

"No one is saying you need to sit on the sidelines, but yesterday wasn’t the day to do that. Yesterday was the day they lost all momentum when this inflation thing punched them right in the face, and you gave them an out," Watters shot back.

"A lot of people don’t like that," he added. "You could have done it on any other day, just like you could have delayed the whole press conference — like Joe should have delayed that stupid party." Watters was referring to an event President Joe Biden held on the White House South Lawn on Tuesday to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act .

On Tuesday, Graham unveiled the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act, which would enact a sweeping ban on abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for instances of rape, incest, and safeguarding the life of the mother. His announcement came after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation came in hotter than expected at an 8.3% annual rate in August.

Graham said he takes issue with Watters's stance on timing, stressing, "I don't think there's a bad day to stand up for the unborn." Over some crosstalk, Graham shouted, "I am not going to apologize!" Watters noted polling showing most people support restrictions on abortion after the first trimester but again chastised the senator on his "terrible" timing and tactics.

Comments / 14

Charles Howe
1d ago

Graham is a spineless flip-flopper! He said that abortion is a States rights issue, now he says it needs to be the law of the land! He is a terrible example of representation in this country!

Reply
5
StFox➕
1d ago

Linsey Graham doesn’t Say the Right Things at The Right Times Ever .. I wonder what Party he is really working For ??

Reply
4
Country
China
