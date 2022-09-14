Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.

