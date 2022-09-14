Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
FoodieLand Asian Night Market to Take Place at San Mateo County Event Center Sept 23-25th
The San Mateo County Event Center & Fair will host FoodieLand Night Market this September. The market is a three-day, foodie inspired, multi – cultural food and entertainment event that includes over 150 vendors, a variety of amazing foods, games, and entertainment for the entire family. FoodieLand is an...
48hills.org
‘Powersoul’ raises the vibrations in Sebastopol
Visibility can sometimes begin with sound. In order to amplify inspirational Black female voices in Sonoma County, three women who didn’t see people who looked like them being boosted or magnified in the North Bay performance spaces joined forces. The result will be an evening of hip hop, soul, and jazz that speaks of their journeys.
berkeleyside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
marinmagazine.com
Warming Trend: Cozy Must-Have Items for Autumn
Cozy up to fall with these products and fashion finds from local shops and brands. Curl up on the couch with this elegant yet supremely soft chenille jacquard throw trimmed in silk velvet. The reversible blanket can be dyed in any of Bella Notte’s custom 18 shades. Arabica Whole...
diablomag.com
The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene
Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
SF legacy business Joe’s Ice Cream at risk of demolition if housing plans approved
The owners say they weren't informed of any development plans.
Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant
"It's like having Oprah come and visit us here": One of the managers says he is thankful the Puerto Rican superstar came to support the Puerto Rican restaurant - and the group ordered almost everything on the menu!
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
$32M Sea Cliff mansion, home to SF interior designer, showcases the 'California look'
Panoramic ocean views, a poolside courtyard and private access to Baker Beach all for $32 million.
socketsite.com
Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent
The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
hoodline.com
Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland
Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!
If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
2 adults, 2 children brought to trauma center after balcony collapses in Daly City
Two adults and two children were hurt Friday when the balcony that they were standing on collapsed, officials said.
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast
SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
Mansion that floated across the San Francisco Bay hits the market
The house spent half its life in San Francisco before finding its new home.
