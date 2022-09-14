ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Powersoul’ raises the vibrations in Sebastopol

Visibility can sometimes begin with sound. In order to amplify inspirational Black female voices in Sonoma County, three women who didn’t see people who looked like them being boosted or magnified in the North Bay performance spaces joined forces. The result will be an evening of hip hop, soul, and jazz that speaks of their journeys.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
marinmagazine.com

Warming Trend: Cozy Must-Have Items for Autumn

Cozy up to fall with these products and fashion finds from local shops and brands. Curl up on the couch with this elegant yet supremely soft chenille jacquard throw trimmed in silk velvet. The reversible blanket can be dyed in any of Bella Notte’s custom 18 shades. Arabica Whole...
NOVATO, CA
Oakland, CA
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
MARTINEZ, CA
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
socketsite.com

Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent

The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland

Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
OAKLAND, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast

SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
ENVIRONMENT

