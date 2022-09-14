Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
'We're really scared': Fake school threats can lead to serious consequences
AUSTIN, Texas — A string of school threats made against Austin-area schools within the last few days has one student so far facing terroristic threat charges. Akins Early College High School received two threats this week from that same student, according to Austin ISD. Round Rock ISD Police is...
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
KVUE
Police pursuing charges for Texas school threats
Police plan to pursue charges against a suspect accused of making a fake threat against Thorndale ISD. The superintendent canceled school on Wednesday.
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
KVUE
Texas still investigating families with transgender kids that moved out of state
Despite moving out of Texas, some families with kids who are transgender are under investigation for alleged child abuse. KVUE spoke with one of those families.
KSAT 12
Couple who died in alleged murder-suicide identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the couple who died Thursday night in what San Antonio police described as a murder-suicide. The man and woman, who police say were married, have been identified as Carlos Bautista and Yolanda Gisela Lopez,...
KSAT 12
Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
KVUE
Texas parole board decides not to recommend posthumous pardon for George Floyd in 2004 conviction
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced Thursday it will not recommend a posthumous pardon for George Floyd's 2004 conviction. The board had recommended a pardon for Floyd last year in October but withdrew its recommendation in December, citing "procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules."
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
Intense Video Shows Train Smashing Into Truck At Texas Intersection
No one was hurt in the incident.
tanktransport.com
Trucker Charged With Fraud
Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
KSAT 12
Man accused of robbing armored truck at Northeast Side business arrested, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they arrested a 21-year-old man, and another is still on the run in connection with a robbery of an armored vehicle at a business on the Northeast Side. The robbery happened at a business in the 6800 block of FM 78 when...
KVUE
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Austin police are investigating 84 jugging incidents from this year. Police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
KVUE
