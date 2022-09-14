Read full article on original website
Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
ABC 33/40 News
Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County
Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
Man gets life in prison for 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
wbrc.com
18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board
UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman. _______________________________________________________________ UPDATE 3:25 p.m.Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update. “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s). ______________________________________________________________ Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday. CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino...
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
ABC 33/40 News
Chilton County E-911 trying to make $4 million improvements to communication system
Chilton County E-911 is trying to upgrade its communication system through the implementation of a system geared toward public safety called P25. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the current system the county uses is unreliable, and it makes communication with agencies outside of the county difficult. "You're kind of...
125 pounds of marijuana, 8 guns seized in northeast Jefferson County bust
A drug raid at a northeast Jefferson County home turned up more than 125 pounds of marijuana. The search warrant took place Wednesday night at a residence in the 1900 block of David Dr. N.E., near the Grayson Valley area. The operation was carried out by the Birmingham Police Department’s...
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
thewestsidegazette.com
On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
ABC 33/40 News
Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena
HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
Woman jailed on murder charge in 2021 death of Blount County 25-year-old
A 38-year-old woman has been charged in the 2021 death of a Blount County man. Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of Deanna Jones, of Empire, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Devon Durante. Durante lived in Warrior at that time of his death. Few details have been...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat
Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.
