Etowah County, AL

CBS 42

Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
ABC 33/40 News

Two inmates escape from work camp facility near Coosa County

Two inmates escaped Saturday from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa county line, according to a Facebook post from the Coosa County Sheriff's Office. The post said the two were reported by the Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility which is where the two inmates were being held.
wbrc.com

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teenager in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Leeds. Authorities said 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson was arrested on September 16. Dickerson charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board

UPDATE 5:01 p.m. Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman. _______________________________________________________________ UPDATE 3:25 p.m.Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update.  “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s). ______________________________________________________________ Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday. CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino...
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
ABC 33/40 News

Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
thewestsidegazette.com

On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
ABC 33/40 News

Person in custody after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning in Helena. Just after 7:00 a.m., police said officers and the Helena Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood.
95.3 The Bear

2 Tuscaloosa Schools Lock Down Tuesday After Phone Threat

Two schools in Tuscaloosa were on lockdown over a threatening phone call Tuesday afternoon, school and police officials have confirmed. Lydia Avant, the Director of Public Relations for the Tuscaloosa City Schools system, confirmed to the Thread that Eastwood Middle School in Cottondale was placed on lockdown just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The same procedures were in place at nearby Paul Bryant High.

