NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News
Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton
The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts
All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason. While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps. "I love Michael Gallup, but he's no...
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision
It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Cowboys WR progress, Bengals have 9 players on initial injury report
As work began in full towards the weekend matchup, Dallas is making their way without four starters and a key reserve. Meanwhile the Cowboys next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have a long list of players on their practice report. The number is misleading however as all of the key members of their depth chart are either full participants after playing in Week 1, or trending in the direction of suiting up.
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Bengals Two-Point Conversion: The Good and Bad From Loss to Steelers, Plus A Look at Sunday's Game Against Cowboys
To say that Sunday didn't go the way most people believed it would is a bit of an understatement. For the Bengals, it was a comedy of errors and reoccurring questions about their ability to protect Joe Burrow. It isn't time to panic or worry about Cincinnati's chances in the...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
Two “pissed off” teams will go head-to-head on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Jerry’s World to square off with the Dallas Cowboys as both sides attempt to avoid starting off 0-2. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick will be revealed.
Key Matchups: Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati is hoping to rebound after an ugly Week 1 loss
Cowboys’ 2022 offensive line looks similar to 2020 setup
The Cowboys are set to revisit their unfortunate lineup adjustment of 2020, when Dak Prescott missed much of the season. That year also involved both Dallas’ top tackles being out of the mix. With Prescott expected to be sidelined for several weeks and Tyron Smith out for months, the Cowboys’ 2022 situation is starting to look eerily similar to their 2020 setup — on offense, anyway.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow Believes Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Get Enough Credit
In order for the Los Angeles Rams to bring home that Super Bowl trophy last season, they had to end the Cinderella story of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While things were in doubt for some time, in the end, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kup, and Aaron Donald overcame everything to get the Rams the ultimate victory.
CBS Sports pregame show has split decision on Penn State-Auburn
Moments before things kicked off in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Saturday’s Penn State road game at Auburn, the studio analysts on the CBS pregame show got a chance to share their picks. And while the decisions were steadily in favor of Penn State during the College GameDay picks earlier in the day, the CBS pregame hosts had a split decision. Rick Neuheisel suggested Penn State is a better team overall, but he is ridding with the Jordan-Hare Stadium chaos to help Auburn find a way to a win. Neiheisel’s partner, Brian Jones, had a quick retort by saying he’s picking Penn State behind a solid defensive showing led by Joey Porter Jr. The time for pregame predictions is now complete. It’s game time down south. Let’s see who comes out on the right end of these pregame picks. Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Photo Gallery: Pregame sights ahead of Auburn vs. Penn State
Campus has been buzzing all week in anticipation of this massive matchup between Auburn and Penn State. Today, the meeting finally takes place. Auburn’s uniform of choice has been discussed all week after rumors of the team playing the game in orange jerseys to go along with the “All Auburn, All Orange” theme that encourages fans in attendance to wear orange to the game.
