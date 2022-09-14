Moments before things kicked off in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Saturday’s Penn State road game at Auburn, the studio analysts on the CBS pregame show got a chance to share their picks. And while the decisions were steadily in favor of Penn State during the College GameDay picks earlier in the day, the CBS pregame hosts had a split decision. Rick Neuheisel suggested Penn State is a better team overall, but he is ridding with the Jordan-Hare Stadium chaos to help Auburn find a way to a win. Neiheisel’s partner, Brian Jones, had a quick retort by saying he’s picking Penn State behind a solid defensive showing led by Joey Porter Jr. The time for pregame predictions is now complete. It’s game time down south. Let’s see who comes out on the right end of these pregame picks. Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO