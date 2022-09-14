Read full article on original website
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
breezejmu.org
Opinion | Campus carry could reduce assault at the cost of education
The idea of an on-campus concealed carry permit seems strange, and initially sounds inappropriate due to the frequency of mass shootings that occur on school campuses around the U.S. But in a college environment where there are many adults who not only spend a lot of time on campus, but in some cases also still live on campus, the question of whether legal campus carry should be allowed on college property throughout Virginia — and more specifically JMU — is less clear.
breezejmu.org
JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population
There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
Inside Nova
Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success
Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey tops William & Mary in top-25 matchup, 1-0
No. 25 JMU was dominant on all fronts in a 1-0 win against No. 16 William & Mary. JMU outshot the Tribe 11-2, putting nine shots on goal to the Tribe’s one and had six corners to the Tribe’s three. The Dukes put pressure on the Tribe early...
breezejmu.org
Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be
A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro meet in a Shenandoah District matchup.
breezejmu.org
JMU’s conference-best field position to be tested versus App State
When the Dukes’ offense has gotten the ball this fall, they haven’t had to go too far. So much so, on drives that resulted in touchdowns, they’ve started in the opponent's territory more often than their own. “We’re capable of putting long drives together,” JMU football head...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
breezejmu.org
Former JMU field hockey player turned coach brings youth, confidence to Longwood
Graduate defender Kara McClure described former teammate, JMU field hockey forward/midfielder Miranda Rigg (2015-19), as “resilient, hardworking and passionate.” This year, Rigg is taking all of the above into a new role, this time off the field. Rigg is switching out the mouthguard for the whistle as the...
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
breezejmu.org
Curt Cignetti remembers father following Week 2 win over Norfolk State
A small sprinkle of rain was just starting to fall in Harrisonburg when JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti shared an announcement on Twitter. “I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others,” the head coach wrote the morning of Sept. 10, “Love you Dad! Rest in peace.”
breezejmu.org
Analysis | Slow starts, few shots at forefront of men’s soccer’s rocky stretch
After its 3-1 win on opening night against Binghamton, JMU men’s soccer looked primed to begin 2022 with momentum ahead of Sun Belt Conference play. However, in their four games since, the Dukes have scored once and given up six goals in three losses. With JMU beginning conference action...
WHSV
Shenandoah Downs to open this Friday, 14-year-old horse owner prepares for 2022 season
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) -“I just love animals. I have a lot of animals at my house. I own some of these,” Morgan Marston said. Morgan has been owning horses since she was 8. She is getting her horses ready to race at Shenandoah Downs for its seventh season.
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
WHSV
Longtime customers hope The Little Grill Collective won’t close permanently
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants, The Little Grill Collective is temporarily closing down. With the Collective’s future uncertain many in Harrisonburg are hoping this isn’t the end. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for decades and some loyal customers...
Washingtonian.com
10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall
While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
breezejmu.org
Behind the scenes of Harrisonburg’s word-of-mouth music house
Descending into the heavily graffitied and Crayola House basement, a wave of heat and cigarettes overwhelms the senses. An electric crowd cheers in anticipation, squishing together, ready for a night of live music, dancing and hanging out with new and old friends. Part of a string of D.I.Y. houses —...
breezejmu.org
JMU men’s soccer snaps losing streak in 1-0 win at NC State
A three-match losing streak came to an end for the Dukes, as they defeated NC State 1-0 on the road Tuesday. A goal from freshman forward Cam Arnold in the second half was enough to secure the win. The win came off the back of JMU’s defense, which shut out...
