Harrisonburg, VA

AGU Blogosphere

Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg

This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Opinion | Campus carry could reduce assault at the cost of education

The idea of an on-campus concealed carry permit seems strange, and initially sounds inappropriate due to the frequency of mass shootings that occur on school campuses around the U.S. But in a college environment where there are many adults who not only spend a lot of time on campus, but in some cases also still live on campus, the question of whether legal campus carry should be allowed on college property throughout Virginia — and more specifically JMU — is less clear.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU and Harrisonburg make efforts to assist local homeless population

There are 5,957 unhoused people in Virginia. In the U.S. as a whole, there’s an estimated 580,466, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Homelessness is a national crisis in the U.S., and it doesn’t only affect large, urban areas but smaller cities like Harrisonburg as well. Harrisonburg and JMU are working together to make a difference in the community regarding the local homeless population and shelters.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper’s first professional rodeo a success

Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo. The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds. Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000...
CULPEPER, VA
breezejmu.org

Downtown apparel shop becomes 'The Spot' to be

A personable, North Main Street entryway characterized by social media handles and customer’s signage is inscribed into the once bare, white walls residing above Bluetique, now home to The Spot. The entrance is the work of Connor Rabin, the Harrisonburg streetwear and barbershop owner whose open arms and desire...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
WHSV

1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New roadway construction underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
STAUNTON, VA
Washingtonian.com

10 Beautiful Airbnbs in Shenandoah Valley That You Can Book This Fall

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend. With its idyllic vistas, wineries, historic towns, and a national park, Shenandoah Valley offers a great backdrop for a relaxing escape—whether that’s a quick weekend getaway, a special family celebration, or a workation.
LURAY, VA
breezejmu.org

Behind the scenes of Harrisonburg’s word-of-mouth music house

Descending into the heavily graffitied and Crayola House basement, a wave of heat and cigarettes overwhelms the senses. An electric crowd cheers in anticipation, squishing together, ready for a night of live music, dancing and hanging out with new and old friends. Part of a string of D.I.Y. houses —...
HARRISONBURG, VA

