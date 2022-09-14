Read full article on original website
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence
On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WGRZ TV
Multiple top-prize lottery winners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
In Buffalo, Allentown residents express concerns for neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
Hofbrauhaus Buffalo set for 6 weeks of Oktoberfest celebrations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In Germany, Oktoberfest is traditionally a 16-day celebration starting in September. Buffalo's Hofbräuhaus on Scott Street is extending the celebration to six weeks, and it all starts on Saturday. On Saturday 16, Sabres Alumni Brian Gionta will kick off the Oktoberfest Buffalo at 6 p.m....
Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America
Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
Starbucks workers at downtown Buffalo store will remain on strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Starbucks store at Delaware Avenue and Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo will remain on strike. Baristas are picketing outside. They say they are they are frustrated with the retaliation that they feel they're getting from the company. "I was a partner for eight...
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
Demolition underway on Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a day after a judge cleared the way for it to happen, and without any prior public announcement, demolition of the 125-year-old Great Northern Grain Elevator began on Thursday. Heavily damaged in a December wind storm when a large section of wall collapsed the...
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Two Buffalo men headed to prison for felon possession of a firearm
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that two Buffalo men are headed to prison for felony possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 leading to the arrest for the murder of 2 people
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Crime Stoppers of Western N.Y. is offering a reward in hopes to find who is responsible for the murders of John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements. A $7,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and indictment of who is responsible for the double homicide.
Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
buffalorising.com
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
