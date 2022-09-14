ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence

On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
Multiple top-prize lottery winners

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the recent NYS Take 5 drawing on September 16 multiple winners were revealed from surrounding areas of Buffalo in both Fredonia, and Syracuse. Fredonia Food Mart located at 33 Temple Street in Fredonia, sold 1 prize-winning ticket worth $6,524.00. Stafford Convenience store LLC located at...
FREDONIA, NY
Buffalo Has #6 Most Self-Absorbed People in America

Are the people of Buffalo pretentious? Are Western New Yorkers obsessed with themselves? A new survey claims that Buffalo is the most 'beauty-obsessed' city in New York State. In fact, Buffalo ranks as the sixth self-obsessed place in the United States of America. Social media, of course, cannot help people...
BUFFALO, NY
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence

On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
Battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The battalion chief with the Buffalo Fire Department has died unexpectedly. Battalion Chief Mark Hillery died Wednesday, a City of Buffalo spokesperson confirmed. A cause of death was not given. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo issued a statement, mourning Hillary's death. "It is an extremely emotional time...
BUFFALO, NY
Afternoon News Brief

City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
BATAVIA, NY
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
BUFFALO, NY
Public Safety
Several free child seat inspections happening this month in Erie, Niagara counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've been waiting to get your child's car seat inspected, you'll have an opportunity to do so this month in both Erie and Niagara counties. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced Friday that it will be holding three free car seat safety checks this month. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade

On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
BUFFALO, NY
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
TONAWANDA, NY
Western New York local news

