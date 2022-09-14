Read full article on original website
Bridgeton defeated Wildwood - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied four goals and two assists to lead Bridgeton past Wildwood 8-4 in Wildwood. Bridgeton (2-2) led 3-2 at the half and would go on to score five more goals in the second half. It outshot Wildwood 17-13. Ana Patino Cardenas also had two goals Ana Perez Mejia...
Graterol’s hat-trick vaults Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Miguel Graterol pumped in three goals, and that hat trick effort propelled Cherokee to a 4-0 victory over Delsea in Medford on Saturday morning. Chris Meder also scored and chipped in on one of Graterol’s goals for the Chiefs, who are now 3-0-1 on the year. David Farnan added an assist for the winners.
Point Pleasant Beach over Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Point Pleasant Beach’s offense wasted no time taking control of this one. The Garnet Gulls scored seven times in the opening 24 minutes to cruise to an 8-1 victory over Long Branch in Point Pleasant. Ellie Lofreno scored her two goals one minute apart to lead the way for...
Sophomore James Hill takes Woodstown over Deptford - Football recap
Sophomore running back James Hill scored both touchdowns for Woodstown in a 14-6 home victory over Deptford in a battle of unbeaten teams. Hill ran 13 yards to score before the half for a 6-0 advantage for Woodstown (3-0) and then went in from 17 yards out in the third quarter to make it 14-0.
Dante Viccharelli leads Pennsauken over Burlington Township - Football recap
Dante Viccharelli ran for one touchdown and passed for two more as Pennsauken rolled to a 31-13 road victory over Burlington Township. The talented quarterback opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter for Pennsauken (3-0). Viccharelli threw two touchdown passes to Khalil Ali, one for 15...
Davis’ three touchdowns fuel Cinnaminson past Burlington City - Football recap
Eddie Davis scored three touchdowns as Cinnaminson defeated Burlington City, 31-6, in Burlington City. Davis ran the ball 12 times for 91 yards, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that made it 21-0 in favor of Cinnaminson (3-0). The senior also caught TD passes of 45 and 6 yards from Jack Zarnawski for his two receptions of the game.
Ruffin’s five touchdowns power No. 17 Camden past West Deptford - Football recap
Playing against his former school for the first time, Deante Ruffin threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Terron Davis, as Camden, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 pulled away late to earn a 33-10 victory over West Deptford at Lewis Katz Field in Camden. Ruffin, a sophomore,...
Football: Moorestown remains undefeated following victory over winless Triton
Andrew Curry and Luke Dengler each scored twice as Moorestown rallied past Triton, 39-20, Friday in Runnemede. The Quakers improved to 4-0, 2-0 in the West Jersey Football League National Division. The Mustangs fell to 0-3, 0-2 in divisional play. After Triton scored the game’s first two touchdowns, Moorestown tallied...
Football: No. 6 Delsea runs away from Ocean City
A slow start wasn’t enough to deter the top-ranked public school team in New Jersey on Friday night. Luke Maxwell ran for two touchdowns and Zach Maxwell added another running score as Delsea, the No. 6-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 35-6 win over Ocean City in Ocean City.
Improved training nets Williamstown’s Krol first win at South Jersey Shootout
Nicholas Krol brought his name to the forefront after a strong season in 2021. The senior of the Williamstown High boys’ cross-country team just missed being named to the South Jersey Times All-Area all-star team. He was under strong consideration again for the track and field honors after an impressive spring season.
South Hunterdon continues dominant defensive campaign with shutout win
Every time the South Hunterdon football team takes the field, it is fighting for respect. That comes when you play for the smallest public school in New Jersey. But the team, led by Head Coach Toby Jefferis, Defensive Coordinator Kyle Hart, as well as Chris Skolka, Brian Reilly, and Amy Somma, does not play like a team with just 27 players that dressed for Friday night’s clash with Middlesex. In fact, especially defensively, it looks more like the 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide that allowed just 8.2 points per game.
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 17
It is the second weekend of the 2022 cross-country season and we are set to bring you results from around the state. The Magee Memorial Class Meet is on tap at Oak Ridge Park in Clark and the South Jersey Shootout is set in Logan Township. We have reporters at both sites.
Football: Smikle and Gallagher each score twice as Johnson blanks Metuchen
Antwone Smikle and Robert Gallagher each scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Johnson to a 38-0 win over Metuchen, in Clark. Johnson (3-0) led 17-0 at the half. Ryan George racked up 157 yards on 16 carries while Gallagher finished with 72 yards on seven rushes. Thomas Woods ran back...
Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park
Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
In a game with 923 yards of total offense, Ocean Township’s defense gets key stop
In a game that featured 923 combined yards and 76 total points, Ocean Township head coach Don Kline pointed to one defensive play that changed the complexion of an exhausting 49-27 Shore Conference Freedom Division victory over Brick Memorial Friday night.
Football: Mace and Cook each score 3 TDs as Mainland runs past Atlantic City
Ja’Briel Mace scored ran in two touchdowns and scored another off a blocked punt to lead Mainland to a 56-26 win over Atlantic City, in Linwood. Mace racked up 75 yards on 13 carries for Mainland (3-1). Cohen Cook ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Football: Laverty throws four TDs as Bernards blanks Voorhees
Connor Laverty scored four touchdowns through the air to lead Bernards to a 35-0 win over Voorhees in Glen Gardner. Bernards (3-1) scored all of its touchdowns in the opening half. Laverty’s longest scoring strike was a 41-yarder to Nicky Koulfie in the fourth quarter. Koulfie also hauled ina three-yard...
Defense rallies, offense goes to the air as unbeaten Montgomery defeats Somerville
Montgomery’s defense got off to a rough start Friday night, giving up a touchdown to Somerville in just seven plays in the game’s opening drive from scrimmage. But the Cougars have proven to be resilient so far this season and showed it against the Pioneers, holding Somerville’s explosive offense to just three scores and stopping a potentially game winning Somerville drive dead in its tracks at the Montgomery 39 with 1:02 left to play to give the Cougars a 27-21 win at home.
