Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Point Pleasant Beach over Long Branch - Girls soccer recap
Point Pleasant Beach’s offense wasted no time taking control of this one. The Garnet Gulls scored seven times in the opening 24 minutes to cruise to an 8-1 victory over Long Branch in Point Pleasant. Ellie Lofreno scored her two goals one minute apart to lead the way for...
Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest
It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap
Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta
There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
Football: Smikle and Gallagher each score twice as Johnson blanks Metuchen
Antwone Smikle and Robert Gallagher each scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Johnson to a 38-0 win over Metuchen, in Clark. Johnson (3-0) led 17-0 at the half. Ryan George racked up 157 yards on 16 carries while Gallagher finished with 72 yards on seven rushes. Thomas Woods ran back...
Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen
Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 17
It is the second weekend of the 2022 cross-country season and we are set to bring you results from around the state. The Magee Memorial Class Meet is on tap at Oak Ridge Park in Clark and the South Jersey Shootout is set in Logan Township. We have reporters at both sites.
Football: Passaic Tech’s defense shines again in win over No. 13 West Orange
The aesthetics don’t matter for Passaic Tech. For years, the calling card for the program has been a strong defense buoyed by a strong running attack on offense. It had followed that recipe through the first three games of the season, with its defense playing at an elite level- surrendering just 10 points in those games.
Del Re, Westfield sets the tone early in win over Elizabeth - Football recap
Peter Del Re took the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown giving Westfield a lead it never relinquished as it rolled to a 38-20 victory over Elizabeth at Williams Field in Elizabeth. Dylan Wragg ran for an 8-yard touchdown and then kicked a 32-yard field goal to push the...
Football: Lahoe scores five times Morris Catholic’s win over St. Peter’s (S.I.)
Matt Lahoe ran for four touchdowns and caught another as Morris Catholic downed St. Peter’s (Staten Island), 52-28, in Denville. Lahoe began his stellar night with a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He later added scoring runs of 5-, 13-, and 70-yards while catching a 39-yard touchdown pass too.
Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn
Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
Football: Lyndhurst notches first win of season, beats Secaucus
Roddy Morinho scored three total touchdowns in Lyndhurst’s 22-7 victory over Secaucus in Lyndhurst. Morinho scored twice on the ground and once in the air as Lyndhurst earned its first win of the year. Morinho opened the scoring with a 1-yard jaunt. The PAT was good by Cameron Werner.
Football: North Warren ekes by Parsippany thanks to strong second half
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, North Warren came alive in the second half with two touchdowns to capture a 14-13 victory over Parsippany in Blairstown. Angelo Fluri had 13 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Fluri started the scoring for North Warren (2-1) with a 25-yard touchdown run to...
Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex
The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
South Hunterdon continues dominant defensive campaign with shutout win
Every time the South Hunterdon football team takes the field, it is fighting for respect. That comes when you play for the smallest public school in New Jersey. But the team, led by Head Coach Toby Jefferis, Defensive Coordinator Kyle Hart, as well as Chris Skolka, Brian Reilly, and Amy Somma, does not play like a team with just 27 players that dressed for Friday night’s clash with Middlesex. In fact, especially defensively, it looks more like the 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide that allowed just 8.2 points per game.
Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park
Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Football: Hillsborough holds off Ridge
Jackson Jankowicz’s 99-yard kickoff return touchdown capped off Hillsborough’s 21-11 victory over Ridge in Hillsborough. With the win, Hillsborough improved to 3-0. Kevin Shelton got the scoring going in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tasetano before Ridge (1-2) answered back with a 42-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game at halftime.
