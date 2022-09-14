ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demarest, NJ

NJ.com

Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Cory Petruzella scores three times to lead Paramus past Demarest

It was a battle throughout between Paramus and Demarest but Paramus was able to hang on for the 36-34 victory in Demarest behind a three-touchdown day from Cory Petruzella. Trailing 29-20 at the end of the third, Demarest (1-2) struck first in the final quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to one. However, Petruzella answered back with a 19-yard score to give his team a 36-28 advantage.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap

Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Wayne Hills takes big lead early against North Bergen

Tyler Demikoff threw three touchdowns and Matt Quagliana caught two of them as Wayne Hills downed North Bergen, 40-6, in North Bergen. Demikoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 202 yards. He connected with Quagliana for scores in the air of 18-and-25-yards. Adam Khachane caught a 57-yard touchdown as well. Nick Hogan,...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn

Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
MILLBURN, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex

The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon continues dominant defensive campaign with shutout win

Every time the South Hunterdon football team takes the field, it is fighting for respect. That comes when you play for the smallest public school in New Jersey. But the team, led by Head Coach Toby Jefferis, Defensive Coordinator Kyle Hart, as well as Chris Skolka, Brian Reilly, and Amy Somma, does not play like a team with just 27 players that dressed for Friday night’s clash with Middlesex. In fact, especially defensively, it looks more like the 2011 Alabama Crimson Tide that allowed just 8.2 points per game.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park

Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hillsborough holds off Ridge

Jackson Jankowicz’s 99-yard kickoff return touchdown capped off Hillsborough’s 21-11 victory over Ridge in Hillsborough. With the win, Hillsborough improved to 3-0. Kevin Shelton got the scoring going in the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tasetano before Ridge (1-2) answered back with a 42-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game at halftime.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

