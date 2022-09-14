Read full article on original website
Shelley Jamil
2d ago
I don't know what the worst these days.leaving child alone or taken child in the car cos so much drive by shooting going on
Reply(1)
4
Cat 107170
2d ago
For God's Sake, take care of your babies! I adopted a child because he was abandoned. Couldn't put him down for 2yrs!
Reply
4
Mr.Hill
1d ago
Society is in a tailspin. All you read is child neglect and endangerment. Or families the victim of violent crime. Sign of the times. Only getting worse. People are without a moral compass or value for life.
Reply
2
fox26houston.com
Family seeking justice after father of 3 shot to death in southwest side motel room
HOUSTON - Family members say Sammie Robinson began texting a woman on August 27. They were going to meet in person for the first time on Friday, September 2. That would be the last day of Robinson's life. Now, his three kids are left without a father and loved ones...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Nephew charged in alleged shooting death of 18-year-old after mother says she found him in bed with her juvenile daughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman’s nephew is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a teen who she claims she found him in bed with her juvenile daughter, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 11:10 a.m. in...
Man convicted of assault accused of throwing his own baby in dumpster, HPD says
The 40-year-old father allegedly tossed the baby, who is less than a year old, into a dumpster and told the child's mother she wouldn't find him.
Click2Houston.com
Pregnant woman dies after possible road rage shooting in north Harris County, deputies say
A 20-year-old pregnant woman died at a hospital after she and her 17-year-old boyfriend were shot in what HCSO deputies are calling a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. B. Beall, it happened in the 200 block of Airtex Drive near Ella Blvd.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Manager shoots, kills suspect during attempted game room robbery in east Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after the manager of an illegal game room shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 200 block of Dell Dale at around 1 a.m. According to Sgt. B. Beall with...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly Third Ward shooting in April
HOUSTON – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in April. The juvenile suspect, whose identity cannot be released, has since been charged with murder. On April 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a parking lot located at...
2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
fox26houston.com
Driver hit man pushing walker on Westheimer Rd, carried his body for about a mile: police
HOUSTON - A driver struck a man who was pushing a walker in a crosswalk and then carried his body down the road for about a mile, Houston police say. Authorities are searching for the driver in the hit-and-run crash that occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday on Westheimer Road at Lazy Hollow Drive.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler
Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
16-Year-Old in Coma After Being Critically Injured in Crash on Way to Homecoming Parade
A Texas community is rallying around a local teen who was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash before the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade. According to KHOU, Zoe Moody, who was nominated to be homecoming princess, was severely injured in a rollover car crash on Sept. 12. The...
fox26houston.com
Second teen in Galveston crash by suspected drunk driver identified by officials
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities have identified the second teenager killed by a suspected drunk driver in Galveston in early September. Initially, only one teenager, later identified as Mason Nelson, 14, was reported to have died from the crash on 41st St. and Avenue O. BACKGROUND: Teen killed following 2-vehicle car...
cw39.com
Surveillance video helps crack the case
HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say
HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? Police searching for suspect in connection with drive-by shooting that left man dead
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking information about a possible suspect in connection with a shooting that left one man dead next to his vehicle. Police said it happened on July 12 in the 12400 block of Sunset Ridge Lane. At around 8 a.m., surveillance video obtained by police...
fox26houston.com
Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston
HOUSTON - A robbery in northwest Houston overnight Saturday turned deadly after police say the victims tried chasing after their attackers. Authorities say the incident first began at a bar or club near Little York and I-45 in Spring Branch. That's where a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when police say they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a rifle and robbed one of the other men of their necklace.
Pedestrian with walker dragged over a mile in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westheimer, police say
The pedestrian was using a walker in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.
