Harris County, TX

Shelley Jamil
2d ago

I don't know what the worst these days.leaving child alone or taken child in the car cos so much drive by shooting going on

Cat 107170
2d ago

For God's Sake, take care of your babies! I adopted a child because he was abandoned. Couldn't put him down for 2yrs!

Mr.Hill
1d ago

Society is in a tailspin. All you read is child neglect and endangerment. Or families the victim of violent crime. Sign of the times. Only getting worse. People are without a moral compass or value for life.

State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

2-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Harris County; man charged

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Thursday night after a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in north Harris County. Albarran Margarito has been charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Deputies with the constable’s office...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 teens arrested, charged in kidnapping and rape of young woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two Houston-area teens are in custody after kidnapping a young woman earlier this month, raping her and robbing her, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Olvin Rodriguez, 17, and the unidentified 16-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-Mom and boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Liberty Co. toddler

Just days after a little boy’s death, investigators are still looking for answers as to what killed him, but the boy’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested. Jace Davis died on Saturday, just two weeks after turning 3 years old. Investigators said Jace was found gagging inside a mobile home where he lived with his mother and her new boyfriend. First responders performed CPR at the boy’s rural Liberty County home, all the way to a Kingwood emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Surveillance video helps crack the case

HOUSTON (CW39) It was suppose to be just another day for one small Houston business. That was until an angry customer pulled out a gun. On Sunday, September 11th, Constable Mark Herman’s office responded to a call of a man with a gun, at the “Liquor Shoppe” located in the 15200 block of Mason Road. When deputies arrived, the store employee said, that a male suspect entered the business and tried to buy alcoholic beverages. But, because the male was underage, the store clerk refused to sell the alcohol.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed by robbers after chasing them for taking necklace in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A robbery in northwest Houston overnight Saturday turned deadly after police say the victims tried chasing after their attackers. Authorities say the incident first began at a bar or club near Little York and I-45 in Spring Branch. That's where a group of men were hanging out in the parking lot when police say they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed with a rifle and robbed one of the other men of their necklace.
HOUSTON, TX

