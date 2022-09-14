ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

‘Holly Jolly Homicide’ mystery dinner theater coming to South Charleston

By Jessica Patterson
 2 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Do you think you can solve a murder mystery?

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Mystery Dinner Theater, “Holly Jolly Homicide,” this December. The performance is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Suites located at West 400 2nd Ave. in South Charleston.

The chamber says the interactive murder mystery performance will be put on by Murder & Merriment, a regional company that puts on performances in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

“Holly Jolly Homicide” will follow the clues to solve a murder at “Bloominggales Department Store” where the victim of a fatal stabbing is none other than the store’s Holiday Santa Clause.

Because of the murder mystery aspect, the chamber does remind parents that while the event is open to the public, the subject matter of the show may not be suitable for children.

The chamber says reservations for the performance are required, with tickets available for $50 per guest on the chamber’s website or by calling 304-744-0051. According to the chamber, the ticket covers admission, the dinner buffet and the performance.

According to the chamber, those who solve the mystery could have a chance to win a prize.

WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta earns tourism award

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the first year of its return, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has earned the Mountain State Award for 2022. City officials say award recognizes an event or facility that “stands above the rest” in regard to its programming quality, including the types and number of activities available for tourists; its distinctiveness; […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

