Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers

This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, but they’ll get some time to adjust their approach during the half. So far, there has been little consistency and urgency throughout. On the defensive side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers have been moving the ball with relative ease. On the few times when they have had an opportunity to get the ball, the offense has been unable to get much going. Thankfully, the Chiefs are somehow only losing by three points (10-7).
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury update: Alex Fontenot and Chase Penry out vs. Minnesota

About half an hour before Colorado’s 1:30 p.m. MT kickoff against Minnesota, it was reported that the Buffs will be without two of their best offensive skill players, running back Alex Fontenot and wide receiver/punt returner Chase Penry. BuffZone’s Brian Howell and BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger both tweeted the news. On Wednesday, Karl Dorrell told the media that Fontenot, who rushed for 53 yards against, is dealing with a chest bruise and was questionable. With Fontenot now out, Deion Smith should be the lead back. Charlie Offerdahl and Jayle Stacks are also set to get more carries. The reason for Penry’s absence is unknown. Nikko Reed is the Buffs’ backup punt returner. #CUBuffs are without running back Alex Fontenot and punt returner/receiver Chase Penry for today's game at Minnesota. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) September 17, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Colorado at Minnesota: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
