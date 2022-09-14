Read full article on original website
The 2022 Chargers were built to dismantle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs
Everything the Chargers have done in the last two years has been about a mission to beat the Chiefs. The roadmap to their matchup on Thursday Night Football in Kansas City (-4) has more than a few stops. When the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert in the top-six of the 2020...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes throws shade at PFF after escape act in win vs. Chargers
Thursday night’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers was billed as a battle between two of the top quarterbacks in the game today. True enough, both Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert did not disappoint. Mahomes and Herbert both had their moments during the...
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are back on your TV screens after just a few short days, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the NFL’s 2022 season debut of “Thursday Night Football.”. This is the first AFC West matchup of the season for Kansas City, but the second matchup...
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers
This game didn’t start off the way that the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped, but they’ll get some time to adjust their approach during the half. So far, there has been little consistency and urgency throughout. On the defensive side of the ball, the Los Angeles Chargers have been moving the ball with relative ease. On the few times when they have had an opportunity to get the ball, the offense has been unable to get much going. Thankfully, the Chiefs are somehow only losing by three points (10-7).
Los Angeles Chargers: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Chiefs
With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 2 game scheduled against the Kansas City Chiefs, a lot of eyes will be on a pivotal, early-season AFC West matchup between the division’s two best squads. Ahead of the Chargers-Chiefs game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 2 predictions. Coming off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Chiefs players most responsible for win vs. Chargers
While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West division recently, their competition is much stronger in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos provide their own challenges, but many identified the Los Angeles Chargers as the biggest threat to the Chiefs’ crown, and Thursday night’s showdown in Arrowhead Stadium proved why.
Chargers' causes for concern vs. Chiefs in Week 2
The Chargers came away from Week 1 with a victory, but staying undefeated through Week 2 will be a tall task. With a short week against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Los Angeles will have to come ready to play if they want to start 2-0 on the season. Here...
