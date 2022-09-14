ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned

Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Burn ban enforced in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Judge David Hudson issued a burn ban for residents in Sebastian County on Friday, Sept. 16. The enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions. Judge Hudson stated that the burn ban is in place...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
BEAVER, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New Businesses and Grand Openings: Bare, Delivery Joe’s

We have 2 Permanent Makeup Artists ~Christie Bates & Jenny Cooper …offering permanent eyeliner, Lip Blushing, microblading brows, powder brows, nano stroke brows, scar camouflaging, and Areola restoration for clients who have undergone a mastectomy. What makes you unique?. We have a combined 10 years experience, have ongoing continuing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith candidate forum draws numerous candidates

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mix of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for various state and federal offices were in Fort Smith Thursday evening for a forum with voters. For the more than 50 people that filled the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith Thursday evening,...
FORT SMITH, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening

TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

