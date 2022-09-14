Read full article on original website
Downtown Bentonville businesses impacted by street closure due to construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. is encouraging residents to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street. The closure requires extra...
talkbusiness.net
With land in hand, Fayetteville RV resort planned
Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
KHBS
Arkansas philanthropists and business leaders discuss economic growth in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Library Foundation hosted "Booked For the Evening with Steuart Walton" on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event was a Q and A between Steuart Walton and Anthony Soohoo, and the topic was centered on Smart Growth and Avoiding Complacency. Both addressed how our community is...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Burn ban enforced in Sebastian County
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Judge David Hudson issued a burn ban for residents in Sebastian County on Friday, Sept. 16. The enforced burn ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash, debris and all other materials during extremely dry conditions. Judge Hudson stated that the burn ban is in place...
NWA election officials flooded with 2020 election FOIAs
Northwest Arkansas election officials have seen an influx in people submitting Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for 2020 election data.
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
talkbusiness.net
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO
Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
KHBS
Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: Bare, Delivery Joe’s
We have 2 Permanent Makeup Artists ~Christie Bates & Jenny Cooper …offering permanent eyeliner, Lip Blushing, microblading brows, powder brows, nano stroke brows, scar camouflaging, and Areola restoration for clients who have undergone a mastectomy. What makes you unique?. We have a combined 10 years experience, have ongoing continuing...
5newsonline.com
Springdale Public Schools approve raises for bus drivers
First year drivers previously could make over $13,000 annually. Now, they can make $17,000. Depending on experience, drivers can reach a salary of up to $24,000.
Roughly 500 Beaver Lake landowners would be impacted by Army Corps of Engineers acquisition
ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers is looking to buy land on Beaver Lake that wasn’t purchased when the lake was first built decades ago. They say this land acquisition study impacts about 500 landowners around Beaver Lake, who have all been notified. On average, the Corps wants to purchase one-fourth of an acre from each landowner.
talkbusiness.net
Skyline Report: Home prices jump 26%; apartment vacancy ‘functionally zero’
According to new real estate reports, the average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas rose by 26.8% in the first half of 2022 from the same period last year. Over the same period, the multifamily vacancy rate fell to 2.3%, from 3.4%. Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank released Tuesday (Sept. 13) the...
KHBS
Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
KHBS
Fort Smith candidate forum draws numerous candidates
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A mix of Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates for various state and federal offices were in Fort Smith Thursday evening for a forum with voters. For the more than 50 people that filled the storm shelter at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith Thursday evening,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
