mynewsla.com
Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident
An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
mynewsla.com
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 3:30...
mynewsla.com
Bench Warrant Issued for Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs facing firearm charges failed to appear in court Friday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Sean Lekeith Hatley, 44, pleaded not guilty last Wednesday to being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Dump Truck, Car Collide at Perris Intersection, Trapping Motorist
Two people were injured Thursday when a dump truck and compact car collided at an intersection on the north end of Perris, requiring firefighters to extricate one of the victims from the wreckage. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Harley Knox Boulevard, where it intersects Indian Avenue, just...
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man in Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl Pleads Not Guilty
A Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Trio Charged with Burglarizing Property in Fire Evacuation Zone Near Hemet
Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 — all of Hemet — were...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate
Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect has been calling...
mynewsla.com
Young Mom Who Rammed Man’s Vehicle with Her Child in Car Sentenced
A 21-year-old motorist who rammed a parked vehicle in a fit of rage while her 1-year-old child sat next to her pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges and was immediately sentenced to 48 months probation. Serena Marie Lucas of Banning admitted one count each of assault, child endangerment and vandalism...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal
A Thermal man who was arrested in Mecca was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder and assault. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was additionally charged with two other felony counts, one each of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
