A Thermal man who was arrested in Mecca was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder and assault. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was additionally charged with two other felony counts, one each of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.

THERMAL, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO