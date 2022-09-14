ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat

Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse Police respond to almost 600 calls over Labor Day weekend

The La Crosse Police Department had a busy Labor Day weekend as college students returned and people celebrated the last few days of summer. The LCPD responded 592 calls from Sept. 2-6. Nineteen of those calls were bar checks at establishments downtown, which led to 27 alcohol-related citations, including 11 underage consumption tickets and six fake ID tickets.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
wizmnews.com

Airport passenger levels at LSE rising after the low in early summer

The La Crosse Airport’s passenger numbers are continuing to bounce back from the low for the year, recorded in June. Just over 5000 passengers (5012) came through the airport that month, but in August, the total was 5955. A year ago, August was the airport’s busiest month, with 8605 commercial passengers, but last month’s number is a 31 per cent drop from that total.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy