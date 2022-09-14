Read full article on original website
La Crosse fan of “MASH” ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site
This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut — a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident, who’s a big fan of the show, will be attending.
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat
Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
La Crosse Police respond to almost 600 calls over Labor Day weekend
The La Crosse Police Department had a busy Labor Day weekend as college students returned and people celebrated the last few days of summer. The LCPD responded 592 calls from Sept. 2-6. Nineteen of those calls were bar checks at establishments downtown, which led to 27 alcohol-related citations, including 11 underage consumption tickets and six fake ID tickets.
Logan athlete asks, sports store delivers large donation for soccer program
A Logan High School athletic team gets a big-money surprise, thanks to one team member. At Logan’s homecoming rally on Friday, Dick’s Sporting Goods presented a $10,000 check to the north La Crosse school, to help fund the soccer program. The store made the donation after Logan soccer...
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: School Board president Juan Jimenez on media, new member, district referendum
La Crosse School Board president Juan Jimenez joined La Crosse Talk PM on Thursday. Started off with a little La Crosse history from WIZM’s Brad Williams, dealing with the schools and joked with Jimenez about past contention between the school board president and the superintendent. La Crosse Talk PM...
Airport passenger levels at LSE rising after the low in early summer
The La Crosse Airport’s passenger numbers are continuing to bounce back from the low for the year, recorded in June. Just over 5000 passengers (5012) came through the airport that month, but in August, the total was 5955. A year ago, August was the airport’s busiest month, with 8605 commercial passengers, but last month’s number is a 31 per cent drop from that total.
