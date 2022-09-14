Read full article on original website
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday
Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
Does SDG&E reimburse customers for spoiled food due to a power outage?
SAN DIEGO — Following California's recent historic heat wave, thousands of people in our county reported losing power, which led to a number of issues, including spoiled food. Some of you may have wondered, does SDG&E bare any responsibility?. One example is in La Jolla Village, where people lost...
Most significant storm in months for Northern California on the way with rain, mountain snow
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from this weekend into early next week. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this...
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash
A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August
Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
Big change for big rigs: California unveils mandate to phase out diesel trucks
SAN DIEGO — This story was originally published by CalMatters. New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. Under the proposal, manufacturers...
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'
Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
