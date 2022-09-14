ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?

A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

1 car overturned, 4 others damaged in 91 Freeway crash

A five-vehicle crash in Anaheim Friday morning overturned one car and shut down traffic on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. The crash took place on the freeway in between Pioneer Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard.A gray Toyota Yaris was overturned as a result to the crash. At least one person had to be put on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. The crash also left a white Toyota Camry and Mini Cooper stuck in the car pool lane. As a result, traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway came to a standstill. The overturned vehicle was originally found on the carpool lane as well. It's unclear at this moment what led up to the crash and if there were any other injuries.Moreover, drivers are warned to avoid driving near the SR-91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as there will be road work from Friday evening into Monday.
ANAHEIM, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Out-Paced Pre-Pandemic Levels for Sixth Straight Month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway. ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 — Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
