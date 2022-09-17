SportsZone (9/16/22)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the newest chapter of “The Beef Bowl”, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions brought the trophy back to Lion territory, picking up a 38-17 win over West Lyon.

Check out this week’s highlights from games across Siouxland.

CL/G-LR vs West Lyon, Pierce vs Roncalli Catholic, OA/BC-IG vs Southeast Valley, Sioux City East vs SB-L, Sioux City North vs Bishop Heelan

Band of the Week, Field of Dreams (Briar Cliff vs Luther), EP-J vs McCook Central/ Montrose, Norfolk Catholic vs Louisville, Remsen St. Mary’s vs Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood vs Lawton-Bronson, MOC-Floyd Valley vs Le Mars

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 51

River Valley – 38

Audubon – 64

Exira-EHK – 30

Harris-Lake Park – 63

St. Edmond – 34

Kingsley-Pierson – 0

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 49

Newell-Fonda – 19

Bishop Garrigan – 0

Siouxland Christian – 6

Glidden-Ralston – 44

West Harrison – 35

Boyer Valley – 0

Woodbine – 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 59

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 7

Woodbury Central – 41

Gehlen Catholic – 28

Hinton – 26

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 66

MMCRU – 34

IKM-Manning – 56

Missouri Valley – 6

Lawton-Bronson – 23

Westwood – 29

South O’Brien – 14

Alta-Aurelia – 7

Class 1A

East Sac County – 0

Underwood – 55

Emmetsburg – 28

West Sioux – 52

MVAOCOU – 12

Kuemper Catholic – 55

Ridge View – 7

Western Christian – 42

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20

Sioux Central – 7

South Central Calhoun – 51

Manson-NW Webster – 13

West Monona – 0

Treynor – 48

Class 2A

Cherokee Washington – 0

Unity Christian – 35

CL-G/LR – 38

West Lyon – 17

Estherville Lincoln Central – 27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 13

OABCIG – 28

Southeast Valley – 8

Okoboji – 0

Sheldon – 18

Pocahontas – 6

Spirit Lake – 47

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 14

Sioux City North – 22

BH/RV – 19

Algona – 7

MOC-Floyd Valley – 22

LeMars – 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14

Sioux City East – 42

Sioux Center – 7

Spencer – 29

Storm Lake – 14

Carroll – 63

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig – 41

Council Bluffs – 0

Class 5A

Sioux City West – 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 36

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 9

Fremont – 7

South Sioux City –

Omaha South –

Winnebago – 20

Todd County – 36

Class C1

O’Neill – 0

Broken Bow – 28

Pierce – 57

Roncalli Catholic – 35

Wayne – 27

Raymond Central – 26

West Point-Beemer – 0

Scotus – 49

Class C2

Battle Creek – 35

Centennial – 0

Cedar Catholic – 47

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 7

Norfolk Catholic – 49

Louisville – 7

Oakland-Craig – 51

Ponca – 14

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie –

Lyons-Decatur Northeast –

Crofton – 53

Hartington-Newcastle – 35

GACC – 14

Stanton – 60

Homer – 13

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46

Lutheran-Northeast –

S (CO-OP) –

Pender – 32

Wisner-Pilger – 44

Wakefield – 34

Tri County Northeast – 26

Class D2

Bloomfield – 44

Osmond – 6

Creighton – 0

Wausa – 34

Randolph – 14

Wynot – 61

Walthill – 8

Winside – 48

South Dakota

11AA

Yankton – 10

Oierre T.F. Riggs – 55

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 33

Milbank – 6

Vermillion – 0

West Central – 33

Class 11B

Elk-Point Jefferson – 35

McCook Central/Montrose – 0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.