Little Rock, IA

SportsZone (9/16/22)

By Anthony Mitchell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8jKb_0hvlYZJd00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the newest chapter of “The Beef Bowl”, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions brought the trophy back to Lion territory, picking up a 38-17 win over West Lyon.

Briar Cliff baseball to play Luther at Field of Dreams

Check out this week’s highlights from games across Siouxland.

CL/G-LR vs West Lyon, Pierce vs Roncalli Catholic, OA/BC-IG vs Southeast Valley, Sioux City East vs SB-L, Sioux City North vs Bishop Heelan

Band of the Week, Field of Dreams (Briar Cliff vs Luther), EP-J vs McCook Central/ Montrose, Norfolk Catholic vs Louisville, Remsen St. Mary’s vs Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood vs Lawton-Bronson, MOC-Floyd Valley vs Le Mars

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 51
River Valley – 38

Audubon – 64
Exira-EHK – 30

Harris-Lake Park – 63
St. Edmond – 34

Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Remsen-St. Mary’s – 49

Newell-Fonda – 19
Bishop Garrigan – 0

Siouxland Christian – 6
Glidden-Ralston – 44

West Harrison – 35
Boyer Valley – 0

Woodbine – 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 59

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 7
Woodbury Central – 41

Gehlen Catholic – 28
Hinton – 26

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 66
MMCRU – 34

IKM-Manning – 56
Missouri Valley – 6

Lawton-Bronson – 23
Westwood – 29

South O’Brien – 14
Alta-Aurelia – 7

Class 1A

East Sac County – 0
Underwood – 55

Emmetsburg – 28
West Sioux – 52

MVAOCOU – 12
Kuemper Catholic – 55

Ridge View – 7
Western Christian – 42

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20
Sioux Central – 7

South Central Calhoun – 51
Manson-NW Webster – 13

West Monona – 0
Treynor – 48

Class 2A

Cherokee Washington – 0
Unity Christian – 35

CL-G/LR – 38
West Lyon – 17

Estherville Lincoln Central – 27
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 13

OABCIG – 28
Southeast Valley – 8

Okoboji – 0
Sheldon – 18

Pocahontas – 6
Spirit Lake – 47

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 14
Sioux City North – 22

BH/RV – 19
Algona – 7

MOC-Floyd Valley – 22
LeMars – 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14
Sioux City East – 42

Sioux Center – 7
Spencer – 29

Storm Lake – 14
Carroll – 63

Class 4A

Denison-Schleswig – 41
Council Bluffs – 0

Class 5A

Sioux City West – 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 36

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 9
Fremont – 7

South Sioux City –
Omaha South –

Winnebago – 20
Todd County – 36

Class C1

O’Neill – 0
Broken Bow – 28

Pierce – 57
Roncalli Catholic – 35

Wayne – 27
Raymond Central – 26

West Point-Beemer – 0
Scotus – 49

Class C2

Battle Creek – 35
Centennial – 0

Cedar Catholic – 47
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 7

Norfolk Catholic – 49
Louisville – 7

Oakland-Craig – 51
Ponca – 14

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie –
Lyons-Decatur Northeast –

Crofton – 53
Hartington-Newcastle – 35

GACC – 14
Stanton – 60

Homer – 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46

Lutheran-Northeast –
S (CO-OP) –

Pender – 32
Wisner-Pilger – 44

Wakefield – 34
Tri County Northeast – 26

Class D2

Bloomfield – 44
Osmond – 6

Creighton – 0
Wausa – 34

Randolph – 14
Wynot – 61

Walthill – 8
Winside – 48

South Dakota

11AA

Yankton – 10
Oierre T.F. Riggs – 55

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 33
Milbank – 6

Vermillion – 0
West Central – 33

Class 11B

Elk-Point Jefferson – 35
McCook Central/Montrose – 0

