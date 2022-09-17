SportsZone (9/16/22)
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the newest chapter of “The Beef Bowl”, the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions brought the trophy back to Lion territory, picking up a 38-17 win over West Lyon.Briar Cliff baseball to play Luther at Field of Dreams
Check out this week’s highlights from games across Siouxland.
CL/G-LR vs West Lyon, Pierce vs Roncalli Catholic, OA/BC-IG vs Southeast Valley, Sioux City East vs SB-L, Sioux City North vs Bishop Heelan
Band of the Week, Field of Dreams (Briar Cliff vs Luther), EP-J vs McCook Central/ Montrose, Norfolk Catholic vs Louisville, Remsen St. Mary’s vs Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood vs Lawton-Bronson, MOC-Floyd Valley vs Le Mars
Player of the Week, Top Stop
Iowa
8-Player
Ar-We-Va – 51
River Valley – 38
Audubon – 64
Exira-EHK – 30
Harris-Lake Park – 63
St. Edmond – 34
Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Remsen-St. Mary’s – 49
Newell-Fonda – 19
Bishop Garrigan – 0
Siouxland Christian – 6
Glidden-Ralston – 44
West Harrison – 35
Boyer Valley – 0
Woodbine – 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard – 59
Class A
Akron-Westfield – 7
Woodbury Central – 41
Gehlen Catholic – 28
Hinton – 26
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 66
MMCRU – 34
IKM-Manning – 56
Missouri Valley – 6
Lawton-Bronson – 23
Westwood – 29
South O’Brien – 14
Alta-Aurelia – 7
Class 1A
East Sac County – 0
Underwood – 55
Emmetsburg – 28
West Sioux – 52
MVAOCOU – 12
Kuemper Catholic – 55
Ridge View – 7
Western Christian – 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 20
Sioux Central – 7
South Central Calhoun – 51
Manson-NW Webster – 13
West Monona – 0
Treynor – 48
Class 2A
Cherokee Washington – 0
Unity Christian – 35
CL-G/LR – 38
West Lyon – 17
Estherville Lincoln Central – 27
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – 13
OABCIG – 28
Southeast Valley – 8
Okoboji – 0
Sheldon – 18
Pocahontas – 6
Spirit Lake – 47
Class 3A
Bishop Heelan – 14
Sioux City North – 22
BH/RV – 19
Algona – 7
MOC-Floyd Valley – 22
LeMars – 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14
Sioux City East – 42
Sioux Center – 7
Spencer – 29
Storm Lake – 14
Carroll – 63
Class 4A
Denison-Schleswig – 41
Council Bluffs – 0
Class 5A
Sioux City West – 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 36
Nebraska
Class A
Norfolk – 9
Fremont – 7
South Sioux City –
Omaha South –
Winnebago – 20
Todd County – 36
Class C1
O’Neill – 0
Broken Bow – 28
Pierce – 57
Roncalli Catholic – 35
Wayne – 27
Raymond Central – 26
West Point-Beemer – 0
Scotus – 49
Class C2
Battle Creek – 35
Centennial – 0
Cedar Catholic – 47
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 7
Norfolk Catholic – 49
Louisville – 7
Oakland-Craig – 51
Ponca – 14
Class D1
Bancroft-Rosalie –
Lyons-Decatur Northeast –
Crofton – 53
Hartington-Newcastle – 35
GACC – 14
Stanton – 60
Homer – 13
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 46
Lutheran-Northeast –
S (CO-OP) –
Pender – 32
Wisner-Pilger – 44
Wakefield – 34
Tri County Northeast – 26
Class D2
Bloomfield – 44
Osmond – 6
Creighton – 0
Wausa – 34
Randolph – 14
Wynot – 61
Walthill – 8
Winside – 48
South Dakota
11AA
Yankton – 10
Oierre T.F. Riggs – 55
Class 11A
Dakota Valley – 33
Milbank – 6
Vermillion – 0
West Central – 33
Class 11B
Elk-Point Jefferson – 35
McCook Central/Montrose – 0
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0