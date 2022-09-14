Read full article on original website
94.1 Duke FM
Another phase of contruction to impact I-69 interchange with I-94
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Transportation says rebuilding the interchange at Interstates 94 and 69 near Marshall in southern Michigan will continue starting Monday. Detours will be implemented for another phase of work at the interchange of Interstate 94 and Interstate 69 in Calhoun County. Work has...
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
14 MI counties see “high” COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
Crews battling house fire in southwest Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Fire Department crews are attempting to extinguish a house fire in southwest Lansing. The fire is on the 3300 block of Maloney Street. Officials have not released the cause of the fire or if any injuries have been reported. 6 News is on-scene and will update this story as more […]
wkzo.com
M-37 closure in Battle Creek Saturday, September 17
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of MDOT’s M-37 resurfacing project from M-96 to Creekview Drive in Battle Creek and Springfield, there will be a total closure of M-37 for paving between M-89 and Morgan Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17. During...
WKHM
Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions
Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
WILX-TV
New York man ticketed for driving 104 mph on I-496
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old man was issued a citation Thursday morning for reportedly driving more than 100 mph on I-496. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped the vehicle in Eaton County after it had been captured on radar driving 104 mph. The speed limit on I-496 is 70 mph.
Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
Lansing police investigating a hit and run
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a hit and run.
Michigan fall color update: Week of Sept. 15
A few hints of color of starting to show up around the state. Those leaves will turn much faster in the weeks ahead. Expect peak colors to show by the middle of October.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek’s annual hydrant flushing program happening now
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek City Water crews have started the annual fire hydrant flushing program during overnight hours. Crews started Sunday night, September 11. They expect to finish this year’s flushing within about two weeks, before the end of September. Crews are flushing hydrants...
WILX-TV
Where our Friday Night Frenzy crews will be tonight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week four of the high school football season features our Friday Night Frenzy Game of The Week with East Lansing hosting DeWitt on their brand new turf field. Our Frenzy crews will be out all around Mid-Michigan. Below you will find a list of the games our sports team plans on covering. Note that things can change and games could be added/dropped from this list.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
Kalamazoo pavilion slated for demolition due to trash dumping
City officials say the tear-down is necessary due to "extensive, on-going vandalism to the pavilion and continued illegal trashing dumping on and around the site."
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
