Optimism aside after two competitive FBS losses, Idaho football still has plenty to work on

Jermain Jackson totals 192 yards, two touchdowns as Idaho takes care of Drake to earn first win 42-14
MOSCOW, Idaho – Jermaine Jackson took the measure of Drake on Saturday when he got behind a cornerback and slid away from a safety at the edge of the end zone to grab a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gevani McCoy on Idaho’s first possession and give the Vandals a 7-0 lead in their home opener.
Washington State's Daiyan Henley records 13 tackles, three sacks against Colorado State, former coach
PULLMAN – Three years ago, Jay Norvell signed off on Daiyan Henley’s move to the defensive side of the ball at the University of Nevada. It’s understandable if Norvell, now the first-year coach at Colorado State, was second-guessing that decision at certain points of Saturday’s 38-7 loss to Henley’s Washington State team at Gesa Field.
'We had to be ready to burst out of the gate': Washington State offense shows explosive potential, Cougar defense dominates in rout of Colorado State
PULLMAN – Washington State’s offense had a straightforward game plan. “Start fast,” coach Jake Dickert said. WSU’s new Air Raid had shown only a few glimpses of its potential through the first two weeks of the season. The Cougars were eager to give their supporters a show in their Week 3 matchup with underdog Colorado State.
Spokane's Kannon Katzer gets first college carry, scores TD in memorable Washington State debut
PULLMAN – The football secured by his right hand, Kannon Katzer cruised into the end zone and took two steps before raising his left arm and pointing a single index finger toward the sky. If Katzer had to guess, the woman looking down would've been in tears, bubbling with...
'We've barely scratched the surface': Washington State looks to build on its momentum in nonconference finale versus Colorado State
PULLMAN – Last weekend, Washington State had an impressive performance on a bright stage and raised the expectations surrounding its program. The Cougars went to Madison, Wisconsin, and toughed out an upset victory over a ranked Badgers team in a challenging environment. The win inspired WSU supporters and put...
Recap and highlights: First-year Cougars Daiyan Henley, Cameron Ward impress as WSU rolls Colorado State 38-7
PULLMAN – So much for a hangover. Washington State scored three touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a dominant 38-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, a week removed from an upset win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin. The offense flashed early and stagnated in the second half....
"It's like looking in the mirror": Washington State, Colorado State share strategies, coaching connections
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the oddly familiar nature of his team’s nonconference schedule. “Crazy scenarios all the way,” he said Monday of WSU’s first three games of the season. In Week 1, the Cougars played host to their neighbors from Idaho. Dickert...
Things to watch: UW Huskies must protect Michael Penix Jr. to have success against Michigan State
What: No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0) UW key players: QB Michael Penix Jr.: 69.7% completions, 682 passing yards, six pass TD, 1 INT. WR Jalen McMillan: 9 catches, 214 yards, 23.8 yards per reception, 3 TD. LB Alphonzo Tuputala: 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack. Edge Bralen Trice: 8 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks.
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Colorado State
PULLMAN – The Washington State Cougars have momentum at their backs coming off their big road win over a ranked Wisconsin team. The Colorado State Rams are hoping to spoil the fun. Can CSU catch the Cougars napping one week after their emotional, physically demanding victory in Madison? Could...
Washington State men's basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate. The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
