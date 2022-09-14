Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Bank Donates To Community Foundation Of Whitley County
WARSAW — Lake City Bank supported the Community Foundation of Whitley County with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
inkfreenews.com
Update On TVHS Building Project To Be Given At Monday Valley Board Meeting
AKRON — An update on plans for renovating and adding on to Tippecanoe Valley High School will be provided at the next regular Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting. At its monthly public work session on Thursday, Sept. 15, at TVHS, the Tippecanoe Valley School Board heard that news from Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. Superintendent Blaine Conley. The next meeting is to start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Mentone Elementary School.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Spooktakular Organizers Seek Vendors, Volunteers
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Registration for the event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Warsaw. Trick or treating will take place from 6-7 p.m., and the costume contest will begin at 7 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
KGP Logistics Closing Plant In Warsaw
WARSAW – KGP Logistics intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGP, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
County Park Board Delves Into Master Plan Development
WARSAW – One of the primary orders of business of the newly-created Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board is to develop a master plan. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Michiana Area Council of Governments to help develop that plan. And then...
inkfreenews.com
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
inkfreenews.com
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, 96, Warsaw, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea (Lotz) Wilkens and Martin Christopher Wilkens. On May 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Bowerman. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
inkfreenews.com
Keeney, Gunkel, Darr, Wiggins Honored By County Firemen
WARSAW — Shade Keeney, Harold Gunkel, Dennis Darr and Ernie Wiggins received special honors at the annual Kosciusko County Fire Association Fish Fry and Awards Night Thursday, Sept. 15. Keeney was presented the Fireman of the Year Award. Gunkel received the service award and Darr and Wiggins were recipients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Shepherd Has A Passion To Coach
ROCHESTER — Shaun Shepherd has been an avid member of the Fulton County community, from coaching at Tippecanoe schools to raising his kids through the school system. Shepherd is married with five kids ranging from 2 to 18 years old. His life is busy enough without adding in his job of 25 years as a New Product Introduction Sourcing Engineer II at Zimmer Biomet.
inkfreenews.com
Lake City Lions Hosting Fall Craft Show Oct. 1
WARSAW — The Lake City Lions Club of Warsaw’s Annual Fall Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will be at the Home and Family Arts Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts,...
inkfreenews.com
Ines Silvestre Garrido — PENDING
Ines Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. A Life Celebration is pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Michiana VegFest Oct. 23 In South Bend
SOUTH BEND — Promoting plant-based eating, vegan lifestyles, compassion for animals and conservation of the environment, Michiana VegFest 2022 is fast approaching. The annual festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Century Center, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, South Bend. Admission is free, offering a chance for anyone interested to explore health food choices and support regional, vegan-friendly businesses and organizations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
inkfreenews.com
Laura E. Brashere — UPDATED
Laura E. Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 6, 1947. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was married to Troy Hackworth; he preceded her in death. She leaves behind five sons, Troy (Leslie) Hackworth, Silver...
inkfreenews.com
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Lola Joy Zumbrun
Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home in Larwill. Born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
inkfreenews.com
Jean Louise Coverstone — UPDATED
Jeanne Louise (Coy) Coverstone, North Webster, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. She was born June 16, 1926, in her grandparent’s farmhouse north of Tippecanoe Lake in which her mother was born 32 years previously. She was the only child of Carl James Coy and Kathryn Iva (Sutton) Coy.
inkfreenews.com
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Anatasha M. Hemmer, $5,223.29. McArthur Counseling Center v. John A. Olesen, $1,980. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
GM In Marion Expanding To Build Electric Cars
MARION – General Motors plans to spend $491 million to expand and upgrade operations at its Marion Metal Center, the company announced Thursday, Sept. 15. The investment is meant to help increase production of GM’s “future vehicles,” including electric cars, company officials said. The automaker said...
Comments / 0