Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO