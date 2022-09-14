Read full article on original website
Related
Two men shot in North St. Louis County
North County investigators say someone shot two men in their 20s.
Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
KMOV
1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
1 dead, 2 others hurt after rural Metro East crash
One person died and two others were hurt Thursday morning after a crash in a rural area of the Metro East.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person dead in crash between 3 vehicles in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash involving two Ford Escapes and a Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning. At about 5:50 a.m. Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a crash scene on Floraville Road at Loeher Road in rural St. Clair County south of Paderborn, Illinois.
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
Drug house shut down in small Metro East town, suspect charged
A man is behind bars after authorities shut down a home suspected as the center of illegal drug activity in one small Metro East community.
FOX2now.com
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career. Upper 80s and sunny today for Saturday’s forecast. Annual “Zero Prostate Cancer Walk” kicks off in Grove …. Ocktoberfest in Bellville. Pedal the Cause. Pedal the Cause returns...
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
KWQC
Police asking for help finding Illinois man with condition that puts him in danger
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking for your help finding an 83-year-old Mount Carroll man, who they say has a condition that places him in danger. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Dennis Speers at the request of the Mount Carroll Police Department.
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest suspect in shots fired case
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 22-year-old Mt. Vernon man in connection with multiple shots fired in the 500 block of Meadowbrook Road in Mt. Vernon. Initial officers on the scene around 1:30 Wednesday morning discovered evidence and the State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
kttn.com
Illinois man pleads guilty, in a Missouri court, to embezzlement of $339,000 from former employer
A man from Waterloo, Illinois on Thursday admitted embezzling $339,844 from his former employer. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one count of wire fraud and admitted using several schemes between March 27, 2014, and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal the money.
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Body storage problem gets worse at St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office
The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office has been facing issues with storage. They do not have enough space to store bodies.
Comments / 0