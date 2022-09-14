ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

FOX 2

Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
KMOV

1 killed in 3-car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An early Thursday morning crash in rural St. Clair County left one person dead and another injured. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Floraville Road at Loeher Road just south of Paderborn, Illinois. According to police, a Hyundai Elantra and two Ford Escapes were found crashed off the roadway. Officers believed the Elantra and one of the Escapes were involved in a head-on collision. The second Escape then hit both vehicles, causing all three to slide off the roadway.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Fire destroys Metro East oil change business

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis

Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career. Upper 80s and sunny today for Saturday’s forecast. Annual “Zero Prostate Cancer Walk” kicks off in Grove …. Ocktoberfest in Bellville. Pedal the Cause. Pedal the Cause returns...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest suspect in shots fired case

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 22-year-old Mt. Vernon man in connection with multiple shots fired in the 500 block of Meadowbrook Road in Mt. Vernon. Initial officers on the scene around 1:30 Wednesday morning discovered evidence and the State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.

ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

