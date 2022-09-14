Read full article on original website
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
Doris Ellen McGaffick, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ellen McGaffick, 92, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility with her loving husband of 49 years, Carl McGaffick at her side throughout her very long illness. Her death was due to a number of illnesses of advancing year. She...
Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr. , Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Jack” Hudson, Jr., 73 of Boardman, died Tuesday afternoon, September 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jack was born October 11, 1948 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, a son of Robert and Lorraine (Romesberg) Hudson. Jack was a hard worker and was...
Dorothy A. Zimmerman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Zimmerman, 90, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born March 26, 1932, in Hanover Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Marion and Elsie (Speidel) Wilson. Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Augusta High School. She worked at the...
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
Robert Edward Snyder, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Edward Snyder, Jr. passed on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Robert “Bob” Snyder, Jr. was born August 24, 1955 to Robert Snyder, Sr. and Marie Snyder (Crish) in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a graduate of Canfield High School and then, Bowling Green State...
Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Allen Yeakel, Sr., 71 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph S. and Betty (Flynn) Yeakel. Richard was a 1969 graduate of...
James M. Drotleff, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Drotleff passed from this life Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Jim was 75 years old. He was born March 20, 1947, son of the late Fritz Henry and Mary Dorothea (Schmidt) Drotleff. Jim spent his work life as parts manager at the former Salona...
Bettymarie Haas, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettymarie Haas, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1940 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sam and Betty Weber Bruce. As per Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or...
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr., Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 51 years old. Daniel was born in Warren on June 13, 1971, the son of Daniel E., Sr. and...
Carol Aileen McCabe, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock. Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered...
Joseph “Joey” Bernard, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard (Joey) passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 5 at his residence. Joey was born April 28, 1995 to Joseph Bernard and Amanda Fieste. Joey was a lifelong resident and attended John F Kennedy H.S. where he enjoyed playing football. After graduation, Joey was employed...
Marie Jane (Miodrag) Rossi, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie Jane (Miodrag) Rossi, 84, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Marie was born February 14, 1938 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Alexandria ‘Lena’ (Viconovic) Miodrag. Marie was a...
Nancy Lee Dingess, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, Nancy Lee (Henry) Dingess, age 71, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to the late Eugene Lloyd and Eleanor Jane (Baltrus) Henry. Nancy is survived by her sister,...
Jason Grant Kooyman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Grant Kooyman, age 52, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Jason was born on February 14, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio to Cynthia (Becker) Kooyman and Jack Kooyman. Jason, although a minimalist in nature, is survived by a large loving family including his fiancée,...
Alfonso Antwan Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alfonso Antwan Campbell, 50, of Youngstown went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Mr. Campbell was born July 6, 1972 in Youngstown, a son of Lester K. Jackson and Bernice Campbell. He was a 1991 graduate of Woodrow...
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
