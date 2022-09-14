GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Eugene Bellew, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:34 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 51 years old. Daniel was born in Warren on June 13, 1971, the son of Daniel E., Sr. and...

GIRARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO