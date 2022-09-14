ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
PWMania

Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position

Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
PWMania

First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com

Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
PWMania

WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster

If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
Yardbarker

WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned

WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
411mania.com

Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW’s First Gay Champion, Talks About Company’s Inclusiveness

In an interview with The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens spoke about his goals in AEW, including becoming the company’s first gay champion. Here are highlights:. On The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory at AEW All Out: “We knew that we had a lot of support going into the PPV and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the PPV. It ended up exceeding, I guess, everyone’s expectations. It’s a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things because all I heard throughout the entire week was ‘there’s no build to this. It’s gonna suck.’ We’re professionals. Allow us to do our job. We did it really, really well. We expected a really good reaction but at that moment when they started chanting, ‘oh scissor me Daddy’, I think if you watch the match even Swerve kind of got caught off guard too.”
411mania.com

Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online

WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:. * The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino. * Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli. * The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly...
411mania.com

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw

– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
