411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Signs WWE Alumnus Lou D’Angeli For Backstage Position
Impact Wrestling has bolstered their backstage crew with former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli. PWInsider reports that the company has hited D’Angeli to head up their marketing along with other backstage duties. D’Angeli was backstage at the company’s Slammiversary PPV back in June, and the site reports he was brought on as a consultant several months ago before being hired as a full-time executive recently.
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
PWMania
First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules
The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.
411mania.com
Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands
– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
PWMania
WWE Character Removed from Internal Roster
If you saw Ezekiel’s segment from the “hospital room” a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, you might have guessed that it was done to write off the character so that Elias could be brought back. As it turns out, this is exactly what they are doing...
411mania.com
Dwight Howard Tells Instagram to ‘Acknowledge’ Him, Mentions The Bloodline (Video)
– NBA player Dwight Howard took part in an Instagram where he started using Roman Reigns’ catchphrase to “acknowledge” him and also said “Instagram, acknowledge me! The Bloodline is here!” You can view the shorter clip and Howard’s extended Instagram video below.
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
411mania.com
Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW’s First Gay Champion, Talks About Company’s Inclusiveness
In an interview with The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens spoke about his goals in AEW, including becoming the company’s first gay champion. Here are highlights:. On The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory at AEW All Out: “We knew that we had a lot of support going into the PPV and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the PPV. It ended up exceeding, I guess, everyone’s expectations. It’s a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things because all I heard throughout the entire week was ‘there’s no build to this. It’s gonna suck.’ We’re professionals. Allow us to do our job. We did it really, really well. We expected a really good reaction but at that moment when they started chanting, ‘oh scissor me Daddy’, I think if you watch the match even Swerve kind of got caught off guard too.”
411mania.com
Joey Janela on Having Thick Skin When He Bickers With Wrestling Fans on the Internet
– Fightful recently spoke to wrestler and former AEW talent Joey Janela, who discussed having thick skin when he gets into it with wrestling fans over the internet. Below are som highlights. Joey Janela on why he won’t stop talking crap on the internet: “That I’m not gonna stop talking...
411mania.com
Premiere Date Set For Netflix’s Floor Is Lava Season Three, Best Friends Featured in Trailer
AEW’s Best Friends are appearing in season three of Netflix’s Floor Is Lava, and they show up in the new trailer that reveals the release date. Netflix released the trailer on Friday and you can check it out below, which features Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, and Kris Statlander competing in the show’s wacky obstacle course antics.
411mania.com
Lineup For WOW – Women Of Wrestling Premiere, New Preview Online
WOW – Women Of Wrestling premieres this weekend in syndication, and the lineup for the first episode has been revealed. PWInsider reports that the first episode will have the following lineup:. * The Beast vs. Adriana Gambino. * Kandi Krush vs. Coach Campanelli. * The Tonga Twins vs. Chantilly...
411mania.com
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw
– Deadline has a report with new casting information for A24’s The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. He joins the cast opposite Zack Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson opposite David Von Erich.
