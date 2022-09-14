ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

City of Bellevue considers new water park development

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development. It’s a hefty project. But right now, they’re just gauging interest, even if you don’t live in Bellevue. “We had four full-sized pools in Bellevue. We have closed...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. While the community honors its past, business owners in South Omaha are focused on the future. The business district there is brimming and bustling now, but for a while, it was silent. "It was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage

ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
LINCOLN, NE
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln street closures to begin on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parts of both South 70th Street and Touzalin Avenue will close beginning Monday, the city says. The northbound lanes of 70th from South to A Streets will close for private utility work. The sidewalks on the west side will be closed. The recommended detour is...
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln

If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
LINCOLN, NE

