klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
KETV.com
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
What do people like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to Omahans' answers.
WOWT
City of Bellevue considers new water park development
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Bellevue wants to hear from you about a potential water park development. It’s a hefty project. But right now, they’re just gauging interest, even if you don’t live in Bellevue. “We had four full-sized pools in Bellevue. We have closed...
Ask Omaha: What do other Americans think of Omaha?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Omaha?
KETV.com
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
KETV.com
South Omaha community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. While the community honors its past, business owners in South Omaha are focused on the future. The business district there is brimming and bustling now, but for a while, it was silent. "It was...
KETV.com
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
Free Comedy Night at River’s Edge Pavilion in Council Bluffs on Friday
Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation said in a news release that it is hosting the fourth annual Comedy Night.
WOWT
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln street closures to begin on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parts of both South 70th Street and Touzalin Avenue will close beginning Monday, the city says. The northbound lanes of 70th from South to A Streets will close for private utility work. The sidewalks on the west side will be closed. The recommended detour is...
macaronikid.com
Stores Where Dogs Are Welcome in Lincoln
If you have a four-legged friend then you know that they are basically another child. Ours definitely is. We like to take her with us to stores during the very hot and very cold months and that's how she gets her exercise plus she loves to socialize (just like her mom). Quite a few stores in our town allow leashed, well-behaved dogs to visit with their owners. Bring Fido with the next time you go!
