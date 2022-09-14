ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing

A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Sports
La Puente, CA
Crime & Safety
La Puente, CA
Sports
Orange County, CA
Sports
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Puente, CA
City
Fair Play, CA
City
Garden Grove, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena

Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Spitzer
mynewsla.com

Woman Settles Suit Alleging Kaiser Employee Recorded Her Undressing

A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe...
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank

A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach

Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-USC Social Work Dean to Plead Guilty in Ridley-Thomas Corruption Case

The former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Sports Game#Nba#Sucker Punch
mynewsla.com

Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies

A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Carjacking Suspects Arrested

A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident

An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
MENIFEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
mynewsla.com

Ridley-Thomas Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Bribery Case

A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected to plead guilty in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach

Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center

Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun

An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy