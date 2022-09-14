Read full article on original website
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing MoVal Girl with Brother’s Aid
A 21-year-old accused of killing a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl and hiding her body with his older brother’s help must stand trial for first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Owen Skyler Shover and Gary Anthony Shover, 25 — both of Hesperia — were arrested in 2019...
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing
A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
Man Charged In Dave Chappelle Attack to Stand Trial in Roommate’s Stabbing
The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May was ordered Friday to stand trial on an attempted murder charge in a separate case for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment last December. Superior Court Judge Kevin Stennis rejected the...
Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Woman Settles Suit Alleging Kaiser Employee Recorded Her Undressing
A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe...
Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Homeless Man in Long Beach
Police Friday sought the public’s help to identify the suspect who fatally stabbed a 33-year-old homeless man in the face in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called on July 29 to the 1400 block of Gundry Avenue to assist paramedics who responded to the scene to treat Alberto Martinez, who was found wounded in the area.
Ex-USC Social Work Dean to Plead Guilty in Ridley-Thomas Corruption Case
The former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to...
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies
A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
Carjacking Suspects Arrested
A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident
An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
Ridley-Thomas Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Bribery Case
A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected to plead guilty in the...
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing in Long Beach
Charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of fatally stabbing one man and injuring another man during an altercation in Long Beach. Michael Smalls, 56, is set to be arraigned Thursday in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder and attempted murder, according to Greg Risling with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center
Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
Lancaster High School Searched After Report of Person with Gun
An ultimately unfounded report of a person with a gun at Lancaster High School prompted a lockdown and search of the campus Wednesday at roughly the same time similar bogus reports were made to at least two other California high schools. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lancaster High...
