El Paso, TX

Lost pets can be found with solar-powered microchip scanner

By Brie Lockhart
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The first pet microchip scanner or ‘reunite site’ was unveiled today at the Salvador Rivas Jr Park.

As the first of its kind technology, Animal Services Parks and Recreation, and 24pet have partnered to create the device. It will allow everyone who takes lost pets to the park and scan them to see if they are microchipped.

What the user will do is scan the QR code that is above the device, from there it will walk you through the steps of what to do.

According to Corey Price, Managing director of client services for 24pet, the ‘reunite site’ is solar powered and can be used in multiple ways.

“It’s really available to serve a lot of purposes, whether it’s reuniting lost pets, checking your own pets or just providing information about microchip identification. Because again, the goal across the board is to help these pets get home and stay home.”

Corey Price

According to Price, the goal is to keep pets from having to go to the animal shelter. With the microchip scanner, anyone will be able to use the device without having to take the animal to the shelter. This way the pet is able to get home faster.

KTSM

