ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 13

ShowMeState5
2d ago

Ummm believe there was a total of 9 mice in the study. Wow. Oh they all died.

Reply(1)
6
Related
TIME

The CDC's Booster Recommendations May Not Provide Optimal Protection

Michael Daignault, MD, is an emergency physician at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA. Dr. Gandhi MD, MPH is Professor of Medicine; Associate Division Chief of the Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases, and Global Medicine; Director of the Ward 86 HIV Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital; and Director of the Center for AIDS Research at UCSF.
HEALTH
aarp.org

Omicron Boosters: What to Know About the Updated COVID-19 Shots

Roughly a year and a half after their debut, the COVID-19 vaccines have received an update. The retooled shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which are formulated to better target the omicron variants that are currently circulating, have the all clear from health officials and are now available at many doctor offices, pharmacies and health clinics throughout the U.S.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor

The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna#Ba#Booster Data#Omicron Ba 1
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
TIME

Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
studyfinds.org

Folic acid supplements linked to more COVID-19 infections and deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking folic acid supplements could be a fatal decision during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers from UC Davis have found that people with a folic acid prescription are nearly three times more likely to die from a COVID-19 infection than others. At the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy