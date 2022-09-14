Mariners beat Padres 6-1

The Padres lost the second and final game of their series against the Mariners 6-1 on Wednesday, as Mike Clevinger's struggles continued. Clevinger had a 9.72 ERA over two starts in the month of September entering Wednesday's start, and allowed 6 earned runs in 5 innings, including first inning home runs to Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez, giving Seattle a 3-0 lead right off the bat. Carlos Santana's 3-run blast in the 5th put this game well out of reach. The Padres will now head to Arizona for a 4-game series against the Diamondbacks. Sean Manaea is scheduled to return to the rotation in Game 1 on Thursday at 6:40.

Bob Melvin discussed Mike Clevinger's struggles and the challenges Luis Castillo presented for San Diego's offense:

Mike Clevinger discussed his outing against the Mariners and the challenges he faced against them:

