Somerset, MA

Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley boys soccer rolls, Durfee golf upends Brockton

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

The fall sports season is underway in the Fall River area.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Wednesday's local high school action.

Boys soccer: Diman vs. Upper Cape

SCORE: Diman 5, Upper Cape 0

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Diman, 1-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals received three goals from Carlos dos Santos in their win over Upper Cape at home. Also scoring for Diman were Sean Cordeiro and Aiden Furtado (assist). Andrew Gesner and Brady Camara each collected assists on goals. Lucas Cabral was in goal for the Bengals and saved six shots. "We played a little better then last few games but still working on building this team," Diman head coach Emanuel Botelho said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GlbZq_0hvlXNvw00

Boys soccer: Somerset Berkley vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 4, Fairhaven 1

LOCATION: Somerset Berkley

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 2-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders received a pair of goals from Nicolas Scanlon and Cam Freitas in their victory over league opponent Fairhaven. Scanlon had two assists while Freitas added an assist and scored on a penalty kick. SBR netminder Evan Furtado had six saves in net for the win. The Raiders travel to Durfee on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPpbb_0hvlXNvw00

Boys soccer: Westport vs. Southeastern

SCORE: Westport 4, Southeastern 2

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Westport, 2-0 (1-0 in Mayflower)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats pulled out a home win over Southeastern. Hunter Brodeur netted a pair of goals in the win. Coltrane McGonigle and Ben Boudria each scored a goal. Ben Novo chipped in with an assist. Westport trailed 1-0 but responded with three straight goals to take the lead for good. "It was nice to get the win, but there are some lessons to be learned from this game if we are going to continuously improve and achieve our team goals," Wildcats head coach Chris Parker said. Westport travels to Bristol-Plymouth on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwnEm_0hvlXNvw00

Girls soccer: Joseph Case vs. Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Greater New Bedford 2, Joseph Case 0

LOCATION: Joseph Case

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Joseph Case, 1-2 (0-2 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals were blanked by league opponent Greater New Bedford. Case goal keeper Emma Aguiar made 14 saves. The Cardinals travel to Bristol-Plymouth on Friday.

Girls soccer: Somerset Berkley at Fairhaven

SCORE: Somerset 0, Fairhaven 0

LOCATION: Fairhaven

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: 1-2-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders played to a tie with league opponent Fairhaven. Maddy Willis had five saves in net for the shutout. SBR's backline of Sadee Arruda, Jocelyn Wilson, Aryanna Secia, Lexi Avelar and Julia Costa each played solid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P33Mb_0hvlXNvw00

Girls soccer: Westport at Southeastern

SCORE: Southeastern 5, Westport 0

LOCATION: Southeastern

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Westport, 0-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The young Wildcats were blanked by Southeastern. Eighth grader Cristina D'Atelo was solid in net. "[She] continues to become a solid goalkeeper, covering a lot inside the box and making quality saves," Westport head coach Gary Muello said. The Wildcats host South Shore Vocational on Friday.

Golf: Joseph Case vs. Somerset Berkley

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 275, Joseph Case 321

LOCATION: Touisset Country Club

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Joseph Case, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS:The Cardinals dropped their match against Somerset Berkley. Despite the loss, junior Ryan Farrell was top medalist in the match for Case, shooting a 44. Also shooting their best rounds of the season was sophomore Everett Rego and freshman Alex Reed. The Cardinals face Greater New Bedford on Thursday at Whaling City Golf Course.

Golf: Durfee vs. Brockton

SCORE: Durfee 94, Brockton 82

LOCATION: Fall River Country Club

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Durfee, 2-0 (1-0 in Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers won their second straight match of the season at home against league opponent Brockton. Ethan Tho paved the way for Durfee with a team-low score of 43. The Hilltoppers host Dartmouth on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aBXN_0hvlXNvw00

Golf: Westport vs. Bristol-Plymouth

SCORE: Westport 5.5, Bristol-Plymouth 3.5

LOCATION: Westport Acoaxet Club

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Westport, 2-1 (2-0 Mayflower)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats won a close match with Bristol-Plymouth. Individual match winners for Westport were Owen Boudria, Abby Forbes, and Liam McMahon. Boudria also had the low round of the day with a 44. The Wildcats host Upper Cape on Thursday.

Girls volleyball: Joseph Case at Apponequet

SCORE: Joseph Case 3, Apponequet 0

LOCATION: Apponequet

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Joseph Case, 3-1 (3-0 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals remain unbeaten in league play after beating Apponequet in three straight games — 25-13, 25-11 and 25-19. Olivia Silva had a big day for Case with 25 assists and six aces. Jamie Moniz finished with 12 kill shots and four aces. Hannah Storm had seven kill shots while Ava Silva ended with six kill shots. Sophia Conos and Jayna Surrell played superb in the back row. The Cardinals host Durfee on Thursday.

Girls volleyball: Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Greater New Bedford 3, Somerset Berkley 1

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Sept. 14

RECORD: Somerset, 3-1 (2-1 in South Coast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders dropped three of four games to league opponent Greater New Bedford — 14-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 23-25. Annabella Karpicz had 12 kill shots and three digs for SBR. Abigail Vieira chipped in with six kill shots and 14 digs. Kaelyn Gibbons finished with 15 assists and 12 digs.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley boys soccer rolls, Durfee golf upends Brockton

Comments / 0

