ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We all noticed... he didn't look happy!': Thierry Henry disagrees with Graham Potter's decision to take off scorer Raheem Sterling in his first game in charge... and believes Chelsea boss has now created a situation he must 'deal' with after draw

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thierry Henry believes new Chelsea boss Graham Potter is responsible for an unhappy Raheem Sterling after substituting him off against Red Bull Salzburg.

Sterling, deployed in a new wide role for Potter's first game in charge, looked less-than-impressed when he was taken off in the 84th minute, replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Sterling had scored Chelsea's goal on the night and with the game level at 1-1 the Englishman would have backed himself to have gone on to find the winner - only to be denied the opportunity late on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXgrW_0hvlXCDx00
Raheem Sterling was less-than-impressed as he was taken off against Red Bull Salzburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZd9e_0hvlXCDx00
Thierry Henry felt Sterling's annoyance was obvious and a situation must now be 'dealt with'

Ultimately, Potter took him off and Sterling was seen with a bemused look on the bench.

'We all noticed,' Henry told CBS Sports afterwards. 'I don't know why he took Sterling off. He scored and you know he can maybe score another goal.

'It will be interesting to see how [Graham Potter] deals with that tomorrow morning because [Raheem Sterling] didn't look happy.'

He added: 'Maybe we are going a bit ahead of it, too much into it, but when they showed him on the bench, I wouldn't have liked to have come out after a goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Bneo_0hvlXCDx00
Henry took issue with Graham Potter's call to take Sterling off given he had scored their goal

'Let's see how he deals with that one.'

Having lost their opening Champions League group match against Dinamo Zagreb, drawing at home to Red Bull Salzburg proves hugely frustrating.

Sterling, himself, accepted it was a 'shame' that Chelsea were unable to kill the match off earlier.

'I think how we played, the chances we created and how we dominated it was a shame,' Sterling said.

'They got one goal so it was disappointing. We have got to finish the job off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx4qq_0hvlXCDx00
Sterling, operating in a new wide role, had given Chelsea an early lead before the side faded

'I felt we were in control and I think it was just one chance and one goal but under the new manager I think we will progress and get better.'

Sterling appeared to be playing in a very advanced left wing-back role, similar to how Potter used Leandro Trossard at Brighton.

While it remains early days it is a role that Sterling is confident he can succeed in.

'I am playing in a slightly different role under the new manager,' he added.

'I am enjoying the role here but with time it will get better. The more time under him I think will be better for us.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane 'doesn't look happy' playing for Bayern Munich, according to Didi Hamann... who suggests the Senegalese star is 'isolated' because he has 'not integrated' in the dressing room since joining from Liverpool

Sadio Mane does not look happy at Bayern Munich, or that's what Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann reckons after the forward has begun to show signs of frustration in Germany. The Senegalese hero swapped Merseyside for Munich this summer after winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup during a six-year stint with the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

‘Happy to be back with you bro': Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez reunite at Olympiacos after the Everton flop completed his loan move to Greece

Former Real Madrid stars Marcelo and James Rodriguez have celebrated their reunion at Olympiacos after last sharing a team in 2020. James and Marcelo were both at Los Blancos but enjoyed differing levels of success at the club. Marcelo was an important part of the Madrid side that excelled under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportscasting

WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland just scored a goal that is an early candidate for UCL goal of the year, and even the striker admits it's one of his best. The post WATCH: Erling Haaland Just Scored a Goal He Called ‘My Best Goal Ever’ in Manchester City’s Champions League Win over Borussia Dortmund appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Raheem Sterling
Daily Mail

'He is one of our sons!': Todd Boehly is slammed for claiming Mo Salah came from Chelsea's academy by chief of the Liverpool star's first club in Egypt - as he accuses the 'ignorant' American owner of a 'lack of understanding'

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has been slammed by the director of Liverpool star Mo Salah's first club in Egypt. Salah started his career at Cairo-based team Al Mokawloon after spending four years in the club's academy between 2006 and 2010. The Egyptian attacker went on to play 38 league games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola echoes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's feelings about Chelsea owner Todd Boehly's All-Star match proposal... as the Man City manager questions when the game could be played with the current schedule

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola echoed Jurgen Klopp’s feelings on the mooted Premier League All-Star match proposed by Todd Boehly. Top flight managers have voiced criticism of the idea, floated by the Chelsea owner at a conference in New York. Klopp’s views on a north versus south exhibition were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Salzburg#Lsb Raheem Sterling
The Independent

Premier League: Talking points as action returns with Wolves vs Man City and Brentford vs Arsenal

The Premier League returns to action this weekend after games were postponed last week following the Queen’s death.Here we take a look at the talking points.Remembering the QueenWith last weekend’s games called off as a mark of respect, the Premier League returns to action for the first time since the Queen died and there are plenty of tributes planned ahead of and during the seven matches that are being played. Three games have been called off due to policing issues surrounding the funeral on Monday. Those that do go ahead will all observe a minute’s silence before kick-off, followed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard hails the 'character and guts' of Tyrone Mings for his strong start to the season after he lost the Aston Villa captaincy... as the Liverpool legend admits he took away the armband to help him block out the 'noise that affected his performances'

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight with the way in which Tyrone Mings responded after losing the captaincy. Gerrard elected to take the armband away from Mings, with John McGinn being appointed skipper instead. Mings was on the bench against Bournemouth in the opening game of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Giorgio Chielleni says the hardest part of moving to MLS was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates... but vows the teach his fellow defenders 'the darker arts' of defense

After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, a move to a new league and life in a different continent was always going to bring a period of adaption for Giorgio Chiellini. But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the trickiest challenges came in the most surprising of ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton: Jacob Ramsey's first-half volley sees Steven Gerrard's strugglers climb out of the relegation zone - as they record their first clean sheet in 12 matches

Steven Gerrard revealed Prince William had been in touch with his beloved Aston Villa this week as the club paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II before their 1-0 win over Southampton. The Prince of Wales is a lifelong Villa fan and Gerrard had urged his team to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Liverpool and Newcastle coaches fined and banned over touchline incident

Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle head of performance Daniel Hodges have been fined and banned by the Football Association after an incident in the Reds' 2-1 win. Members of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner on 31 August. Achterberg has been fined £7,000, while Hodges...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ivan Toney reveals he was expecting a stern telling off from Thomas Frank as he was late for training... but the Brentford boss was actually phoning to tell him he'd been called up to the England squad for the first time!

Ivan Toney has revealed he thought he was about to be on the end of a telling off from Thomas Frank when he got the news that he was actually being called up to the England squad for the very first time. The Brentford striker's early season form was rewarded...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals Vinicius Jr has trained with his 'usual joy' in a week where he was told to stop 'playing the monkey' on Spanish TV... with manager saying the issue has not been discussed in the dressing room

Carlo Ancelotti has said the racism storm related to a Spanish television guest telling Vinicius Jr. to 'stop playing the money' hasn't been discussed in the Real Madrid dressing room. Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Agents association, told the Brazilian winger to stop 'playing the monkey' on the controversial...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand warns 'ominous' Man City are already turning the Premier League into a 'one horse race' in September... as he hails Erling Haaland for 'taking everybody else's game up a level'

Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester City's unstoppable form has threatened to turn the Premier League into a one horse race. City were again victorious today, taking the lead against Wolves after Jack Grealish put the away side ahead after just 55 seconds to alleviate concerns over his recent performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal can show just how far they've come as they return to Brentford, Man City must keep Erling Haaland in the goals and it's time for Antonio Conte to drop Son Heung-min... one thing every Premier League club must do this weekend

The Premier League has got back up and running after being put on hold following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All 10 matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect after Britain lost its longest-serving monarch, but seven games will be played as usual ahead of next Monday's funeral.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is prepared to drop out-of-form Son Heung-min - with last season's Golden Boot winner 'angry' over his goalless start to the new campaign

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is prepared to drop the out-of-sorts Son Heung-min for Saturday evening’s match against Leicester — even though the forward is already ‘angry’. Son is still waiting for his first goal of the season despite hitting 23 last term to share...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I am someone who needs challenges': Neal Maupay is convinced Everton 'have everything' they need to get 'back on track'... as the Toffees' summer signing reveals he left Brighton for 'something new'

While other players stretch, chatter, listen to music or flick through the match programme, Everton striker Neal Maupay will have his head in a book before Sunday’s kick off against West Ham. His current read is a French study on psychology translated as “The five wounds that prevent you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

602K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy