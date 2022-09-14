ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Parish, LA

Two people die in Avoyelles, Grant crashes, police say

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago
Two people died in crashes Tuesday along Central Louisiana highways, State Police said.

The first crash happened around 10:55 a.m. on La. 8, west of U.S. 167 in Grant Parish, Troop E says in a news release.

Eva H. Burks, 86, of Colfax, was driving a 2021 Nissan Versa west on La. 8 when she crossed into the opposite lane and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue, according to police.

Burks, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said. The other driver, also restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The second wreck happened about 4 p.m. in Avoyelles Parish on La. 1, north of Marksville, State Police said. It killed Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point.

Marksville resident Jeffery Gagnard, 22, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram south on the highway, Troop E said. He turned left into a private driveway in front of Hebert, who was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the northbound lane.

Hebert died at the scene, police said. Gagnard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The release states impairment is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The crashes bring the 2022 total within Troop E's 10-parish region to 33, resulting in 35 deaths.

