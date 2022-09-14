ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV cook Nigella Lawson to discuss cookbook in virtual Hudson Library program

By Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Bestselling cookbook author Nigella Lawson will do a one-time streaming event with the Hudson Library & Historical Society at 1 p.m. Saturday to talk about her latest cookbook, "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes and Stories."

The British cook offers new recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, even declaring death to idea of "the guilty pleasure."

"Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning and beauty," Lawson writes in her latest cookbook.

A Publisher’s Weekly review of "Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes and Stories" says "Lawson combines offerings that put a spin on recipes from restaurants, friends, and family, as well as an insightful take on the importance of cooking in her own life. Lawson’s fans are in for a treat."

She's written 12 bestselling cookbooks, including the classics How to Eat and How to Be a Domestic Goddess. Her books and her TV series — including "Nigella Bites" and "Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat" —broadcast in the UK, United States and Australia have made her a household name around the world.

Registration is required for the free library program at https://bit.ly/3QIGaGM. Participants will receive an email invitation for the Zoom program the day before the event. For more information, call 330-653-6658. 

  Copies of "Cook, Eat, Repeat" will be available at the Learned Owl Book Shop in Hudson.

