More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
BREAKING: Longhorns to Start Hudson Card at QB vs. UTSA
Despite lingering questions surrounding the health of his ankle all week, Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against UTSA.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
247Sports
Texas football 'better be careful' against UTSA, Greg McElroy says
Despite many expecting a blowout last weekend, Texas hung close with Alabama and even had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter before giving up a late field goal and losing. The Longhorns playing No. 1 so close earned them a lot of credibility on the national level, but it could also hurt them this weekend against UTSA, according to ESPN’s Greg McElroy.
247Sports
Steve Sarkisian says Texas Longhorns 'have something different to prove' against UTSA after Alabama loss
Texas football looks to return to the win column Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when the No. 21 Longhorns play host to UTSA. Texas came achingly close to upending then-No. 1 Alabama but suffered 20-19 Week 2 loss in the final seconds, and while the Longhorns did not come away with the victory, it did instill belief that Texas can compete with the best in the country. The Longhorns, however, did see starting quarterback Quinn Ewers go down with an injury before backup Hudson Card was later seen limping.
Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions
The staff of Longhorns Country provide their predictions for the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.
All in for Arch: Longhorns Spent Fortune on Manning's Recruiting Visit
The Longhorns made sure their money was where their mouth was when Manning made his official visit to Austin.
College Football News
Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview
Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Texas (1-1), UTSA (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Sure, there’s a moral victory of pushing the then-No. 1 team in the nation to the brink, but to get so close and come up with that good of a performance only to lose in such painful fashion …
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
thecomeback.com
Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions
Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
Bears Commit to "Step Up" In Wake of Dillon Doyle Suspension
Baylor senior linebacker forced to sit out the first half vs. Texas State
KENS 5
Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband
SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
Texas high school football coach stages marriage proposal during postgame TV interview
The Texas high school football season hasn't hit the halfway point and rings are already being handed out. That's at least the case for Toby Foreman, head coach at Shoemaker High School in Killeen, Tex. In a postgame interview with reporter Matt Lively of Central Texas news station KCEN Friday ...
Central Texas football game canceled following accident
"Please keep all involved in the accident this afternoon in your thoughts and prayers," A Central Texas football game was canceled Friday night.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
