ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas football 'better be careful' against UTSA, Greg McElroy says

Despite many expecting a blowout last weekend, Texas hung close with Alabama and even had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter before giving up a late field goal and losing. The Longhorns playing No. 1 so close earned them a lot of credibility on the national level, but it could also hurt them this weekend against UTSA, according to ESPN’s Greg McElroy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian says Texas Longhorns 'have something different to prove' against UTSA after Alabama loss

Texas football looks to return to the win column Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when the No. 21 Longhorns play host to UTSA. Texas came achingly close to upending then-No. 1 Alabama but suffered 20-19 Week 2 loss in the final seconds, and while the Longhorns did not come away with the victory, it did instill belief that Texas can compete with the best in the country. The Longhorns, however, did see starting quarterback Quinn Ewers go down with an injury before backup Hudson Card was later seen limping.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
San Antonio, TX
Football
City
Austin, TX
College Football News

Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Texas (1-1), UTSA (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Sure, there’s a moral victory of pushing the then-No. 1 team in the nation to the brink, but to get so close and come up with that good of a performance only to lose in such painful fashion …
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#American Football#College Football
thecomeback.com

Steve Sarkisian gets very frustrated at quarterback questions

Following last week’s narrow loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas Longhorns face some questions at the quarterback position after starter Quinn Ewers left the game with a shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for several and second-teamer Hudson Card is questionable this week with an ankle injury. But head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t want to answer any questions about it.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!

What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy