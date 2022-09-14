Texas football looks to return to the win column Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when the No. 21 Longhorns play host to UTSA. Texas came achingly close to upending then-No. 1 Alabama but suffered 20-19 Week 2 loss in the final seconds, and while the Longhorns did not come away with the victory, it did instill belief that Texas can compete with the best in the country. The Longhorns, however, did see starting quarterback Quinn Ewers go down with an injury before backup Hudson Card was later seen limping.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO