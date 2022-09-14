Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
BREAKING: Longhorns to Start Hudson Card at QB vs. UTSA
Despite lingering questions surrounding the health of his ankle all week, Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns against UTSA.
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
seguintoday.com
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Hammon is one win from the WNBA title, Keldon gives back, Spurs tour Hemisfair, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and the rest of the NBA are well into the offseason, but here's some Spurs news and notes you may have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. KELDON JOHNSON GIVES BACK TO HIS HOME. Spurs'...
WATCH: Longhorns Disrespected? UTSA Films Hype Video on Forty Acres
Ahead of the first all-time matchup between Texas and UTSA, the Roadrunners posted a bold hype video that grabbed the attention of Longhorns fans.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
seguintoday.com
Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions
The staff of Longhorns Country provide their predictions for the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events
SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
Whataburger Finally Opening At Texas Airport This Month
Whataburger, prepare for landing!
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio car clubs talk street racing stigmas this Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tradition, every September 16, car clubs from around the city gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, cruising the streets as a way to pay homage to their heritage. But the meet-ups have been mistaken as takeovers, that's when people decide to race in the...
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
Have you ever tried to buy a win for your favorite football team? One would assume it would cost several hundred thousand dollars to buy an NFL or college football win. Who's got that kind of cash? The Texas Lottery might have a clue...
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
foxsanantonio.com
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find
SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
Bad Bunny immortalized with mural at San Antonio's Porta Rossa
He joins the ranks of Nipsey Hussle, Soulja Boy, Cardi B, and Hispanic Elvis.
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
