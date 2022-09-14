ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Homecoming Match-up Friday Night Features a Pair of Matador Alum Coaches

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors open District 12-5A play at homecoming tomorrow night at Matador Stadium when they host the Kyle Lehman Lobos. Both teams went 2-1 in non-district play. The Mats sandwiched wins over Alamo Heights and Laredo United around a loss to New Braunfels. The Lobos started 2-0 with wins over Bastrop and Austin McCallum before falling last week in Lockhart.
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tnl
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Sports tops $1 billion in economic impact through hosting live events

SAN ANTONIO – The sports commission, San Antonio Sports, has surpassed $1 billion in economic impact generated by hosting live events. Over the last 38 years, San Antonio Sports has provided a positive impact on the community and has put the Alamo City on the map. Since 1984, the nonprofit sports commission has hosted 130 premier events, including the men’s and women’s NCAA Basketball Final Four, U.S. Swimming Championships, NCAA D1 Women’s Volleyball Championships, national soccer games, and the Rock n’ Roll Marathon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxsanantonio.com

Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio

The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA professor pays homage to famed Georgia artist following thrift store find

SAN ANTONIO – A piece of art history is finding its way to a museum thanks to a local professor. William Pugh is an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. During a trip to Georgia in May, Pugh and his wife found a painting at a Goodwill store. The piece is titled "Eve in the Rose Garden,” an original 1982 piece by the late artist, Keith Bankston.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy