FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man pleads guilty to arson for encouraging his girlfriend to kill her family in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oregon man admitted to encouraging his girlfriend to set a fire in Monroe County that killed her mother and brother. Kaleo Pangelinan pled guilty on Monday to First-Degree Arson, according to Leslie Tilson. In February 2020, a fire killed Tasha Vandiver and 21-year-old Gerald...
wgxa.tv
Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
wgxa.tv
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
Body found in car off I-20 identified as woman who vanished after leaving pub
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have identified the body of a woman who disappeared after leaving a pub in Hapeville, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Yolanda Brown, 53, vanished after driving away from the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville early Saturday morning on Sept. 3.
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon
UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
41nbc.com
Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
wgxa.tv
Man found shot to death in East Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been found dead on Haywood Road and Denton Street in the neighborhood behind WalMart on Gray Highway. WGXA crews went out to the scene and spoke with Coroner Lonnie Miley. Miley told WGXA that 23-Year-Old Jermaine Reynolds was found shot to death at...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
'Safe haven for people that are doing bad stuff': Mayor, nearby businesses glad after Magnolia Court Motel torn down
MACON, Ga. — A longtime eyesore and trouble spot in south Macon was torn down Friday morning. Macon-Bibb County closed Magnolia Court Motel back in April, due to public health and code enforcement issues. Mayor Lester Miller says both sides are being demolished by the owner. "I'm just glad...
