Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Teen shot earlier this week in Macon has died

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager who was shot on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to an incident reported on Hollingsworth Road when they found 16-year-old I'ming Trevon Jackson shot and unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree

MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old man found dead in east Macon

UPDATE: A 23-year-old man was found dead Thursday night in east Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the intersection of Denton Street and Haywood Road. Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon Reynolds lying in the road unresponsive.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Man found shot to death in East Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been found dead on Haywood Road and Denton Street in the neighborhood behind WalMart on Gray Highway. WGXA crews went out to the scene and spoke with Coroner Lonnie Miley. Miley told WGXA that 23-Year-Old Jermaine Reynolds was found shot to death at...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
